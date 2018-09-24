'Witch boy',16, locked away by parents waiting to die, rescued

news

A boy, 16, accused of being a wizard and locked away by his parents for nearly three years has been rescued.

Samuel Kofi Ntsiful has been locked away in a room with a foul smell for nearly three years because he developed skin rashes, leaving his parents to suspect he is a wizard.

The boy, who lives with the stepmother and father, is either fed once in a day or not at all, he said in a video published by the man who rescued him.

Adu Gyamfi Marfo, who rescued the teenager, also revealed on Facebook that the boy is now paralysed.

What's more? Ntsiful, who hopes to become a pilot in future, is now a dropout due to his long absence from school because he was locked up.

Here's Gyamfi Marfo's post about the boy on Facebook:

"The story I have termed it 'WAITIJNG TO DIE'.The name is SAMUEL KOFI NTSIFUL It about a sixteen year old JHS (Junior High School) school drop out of Mankessim Edumadze Basic School. He has been left in the room by his father and step mother for close to three years. [He has ] Been accused by his parents that he is a WIZARD all because skin rashes begun to develop on his body. As I speak with you the boy is now paralyzed because of the continuous staying in a room.

"He is fed once or sometimes not at all. The scent alone that emanates from his room is not different from that of an uncleaned combination of Piggery and poultry farm for months .

All because the father who is a "Bible holding and believing Christian" thinks and believe he is a WITCH.

This poor venerable boy aims at becoming a pilot and therefore calling on the world to help him realize it.

"Until when, I will do my part in building a better Ghana. My take is what is the social welfare and the gender ministry doing?.

The 16-year-old boy who has now been rescued, is currently on admission at the Central Regional Hospital.

Nurses at the hospital have told Mr Gyamfi Marfo that the boy will need someone to take care of him.

He updated: "Sammy was feeling fine,he even requested for food and as usual was provided.

I also went and bought the drug prescribed by the doctor.

Some few groceries were made available for him. Some people home and overseas have called to support with others even promising to adopt him and take him abroad to continue his medication."

Meanwhile, an appeal for funds to support the recovering 16-year-old has been launched.

Persons who wish to support have been urged to contribute money via mobile money number: 0558541532