The arrival of Betbiga marks a turnaround in the sports betting landscape of one of the world's biggest sports betting market.

  • Published:
Win the trip of a lifetime and watch the Gunners take on the Blues in London!

BETBIGA, Nigeria’s new premium Sports Betting company presents “BetBiga Overload”.

Arsenal will be taking on Chelsea in the Premier League and you could be at the Emirates to witness the action.

In appreciation of the patronage enjoyed from its customers, Betbiga will be giving VIP tickets to two lucky fans to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE match in London as well as other consolation prizes. The competition will be in three phases: Start Biga, Predict Biga and Win Biga.

This is a real once in a lifetime opportunity and all you need to do is follow the steps below to qualify!

SIGN UP: on www.betbiga.com to get started. (You must be registered to qualify)

PLAY: Any games of your choice with multiple bets of N1000 - N10,000 spread within three weeks to qualify.

FOLLOW US: @betbiga

The arrival of Betbiga marks a turnaround in the sports betting landscape of one of the world’s biggest sports betting market.

Betbiga offers 100% sign up bonuses, 200% bonus on accumulated combo bets and winnings of up to N50, 000, 000 as well as the fastest payout time in the industry – 12 hours.

They will be rolling out their mega retail outlets in December which promises to be a thrilling experience for punters and gamers alike.

You can also follow @BetBiga on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #BetBigaOverload

Visit www.betbiga.com/promotion for the full terms and conditions.

What are you waiting for? Join the Biga Life!

