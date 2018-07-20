news

Are you a student of a tertiary institution in Nigeria?

Do you have an amazing, innovative, technology-driven idea? One you know can solve social and business challenges in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of millennial banking, agriculture, education, financial inclusion and creative arts?

Well guess what?!

Enter your idea for the Union Bank Campus Innovation Challenge and you could win big!

Union Bank is convinced that the youth of this great nation possess amazing potential and recognize that this talent needs to be nurtured, encouraged and supported. That’s why talent development is one of the major elements of Union Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

Through the Campus Innovation Challenge, Union Bank will be awarding the top 3 ideas with immediate cash funding of 1.5 Million Naira, 1 Million Naira and 500 Thousand Naira each to help them bring their brilliant ideas to life and actually make a difference in our society.

Also, the winners will get the opportunity to participate in an incubation programme with leading social innovation incubation centre, Co-creation Hub (CcHub) where they’ll get the support they need to implement their ideas!

Amazing, isn’t it?

It gets even better! To assist you with your application, there will be ‘Ideas Sprint’ workshops in 6 tertiary institutions across Nigeria; click here to view the dates and locations and to register for the workshop holding closest to you.

For more updates, follow Union Bank on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . and the hashtag #UBNCampusChallenge

Entry period is from 4th July - 5th August, 2018.

Click here to learn more about the Campus Innovation Challenge and submit your amazing idea.

