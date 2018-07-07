Wife wants divorce over husband's poor sexual performance

news

Mrs Beauty Nathaniel has asked for her 12-year-old marriage to Odinye Nathaniel be dissolved over her husband's poor sexual performance.

Beauty made the appeal to an Oja Oba/Mapo Court C Customary Court, in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State in the divorce suit.

In the suit, Beauty also accused her husband of neglect and battery while claiming he's not the father of their two children.

My husband has failed to satisfy my sexual need - Beauty

Beauty explained to the court that one of the reasons she wanted her marriage dissolved is because her husband has failed to satisfy her sexual need.

“He accuses me of being unfaithful to him. My lord I admit that this is true because he has failed to satisfy my sexual need. I need someone who will dot on me and give me total attention. I deserve to be happy and have therefore sought for happiness outside home.

“My lord, the truth is that my husband is impotent. I have not enjoyed sex with him since we got married. He lies beside me like a log of wood every night while I burn," Beauty said.

Beauty's prayers

Beauty prayed the court to dissolve their 12-year-old marriage and grant her custody of their two children.

Stating her evidence before the court, Beauty said: “My lord, I’m tired of my husband and our wedlock because he never ceases to beat me.

“He beats me because I often challenge him to live up to his expectation as a man, and then as the head of the home. He neglects me and doesn’t bother whether I eat or put a decent dress on while we share no intimacy as husband and wife.

“I no more love him. I, therefore, want to leave his house and start life all over again. I pray the court to grant me custody of the two children because they are not his.

“I’m declaring before the court today that he’s not the father of our two children; he’s not capable of fathering a child".

Husband responds to allegations

Responding to the claims by his wife of 12 years, Odinye Nathaniel says he's neither impotent nor maltreating his wife.

“I don’t agree to claim my lord. Those two children are mine. She lied that I’m impotent. I have impregnated two women at two different occasions but asked them to terminate the pregnancies because I wasn’t interested in marrying them,” Odinye said.

Continuing, Odinye said: “Despite playing my role adequately as husband and father, she still flirts around.

“I bought her a car and also put her in charge of our building project since my job demands travelling a lot. She was actually the one handling the money meant for the project.

“There was no time I denied her what was necessary to live a comfortable life. I tried to satisfy her to the best of my ability," Odinye said.

The case was adjourned till August 1, 2018.