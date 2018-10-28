Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Wife of Nigerian fatally shot in South Africa

Wife of Nigerian fatally shot in South Africa

The late Mrs Irumudomo, a.k.a. Mama Lee, 43, was a Tanzanian married to Mr Jackson Igbinosa Irumudomo, a native of Ekpoma in Edo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In February, South African police raided properties belonging to the Gupta family in Johannesburg as part of a graft probe play Wife of Nigerian fatally shot in South Africa (Illustrative) (AFP/File)

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has expressed dismay by the fatal shooting of the wife of a member, Mrs Leyness Mangu Irumudomo.

The late Mrs Irumudomo, a.k.a. Mama Lee, 43, was a Tanzanian married to Mr Jackson Igbinosa Irumudomo, a native of Ekpoma in Edo.

Her husband told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Pretoria, South Africa, that Mama Lee was shot on Oct. 26, in Soweto.

He said that prior to her death, a Tanzanian who worked in the same mall with his wife had sent threat text messages to her.

My wife and her fellow Tanzanian worked together in the same mall and because of misunderstanding in their work place, the same lady sent her threat messages.

“A docket was opened at Pretoria Central Police Station on the threat to her life by her colleague, who is also a Tanzanian,’’ he said.

Irumudomo said that the death was painful and that he and their children would miss his wife sorely.

Mr Adetola Olubajo, President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, said that the body was saddened by the death of Mama Lee.

“She was an amiable business woman and a blessing to friends and family. She will be greatly missed because of the vacuum her absence has created,’’ he said.

Olubajo, however, said that the union was worried that killing was now fashionable within the Nigerian community.

ALSO READ: 9 Nigerian-owned shops burnt in xenophobic attack in South Africa

“The quietness of our government officials is of great concern to us. A Nigerian was shot dead in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, last week, nothing has been done to bring the perpetrators to book.

“People are now bold to kill one another just by the slightest disagreement because the killers of Nigerians and their family members are not brought to book,’’ he said.

Olubajo also said that “we need investigation and prosecution of the murder cases involving Nigerians directly or indirectly.’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Catholic priest reportedly shamed for having fun with his staffbullet
2 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue
Harry and Meghan's island-hopping royal tour hits Tonga
Lifestyle Mother of murdered University of Utah student says she heard her daughter shout 'no!' on the phone before she was shot by her ex-boyfriend
Controlled explosion carried out on suspect package near UK parliament
Justice Italian man gets sentenced to jail for shooting Nigerian in racially charged killing
Pulse Blogger Why do we close our eyes when we pray? [Part ii]
Tech These are the two deadliest places to take selfies, a new study shows — so think twice before you whip out that phone
Politics The officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been hired by another police department
In Russia 12 years on, Politkovskaya murder still unsolved

Metro

Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both love
Lady reportedly stabs friend to death over a man they both love
Student burns himself with fire while trying to imitate the 'Sango' god
Student burns himself with fire while trying to copy the 'Sango' god [Video]
Hit-and-run driver knocks down policeman alleged to be seeking bribe
Hit-and-run driver reportedly knocks down policeman alleged to be seeking bribe [Video]
Aftermath of the Aba Women’s Riot: Where are the women?
Aftermath of the Aba Women’s Riot: Where are the women?
X
Advertisement