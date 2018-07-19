Pulse.ng logo
Wife conspires with husband to rape daughter for 6 years

Unthinkable!!! Wife conspires with husband to rape daughter for 6 years

The victim was between the ages of 10 and 16 in the late 70s and early 80s when her own parents conspired to subject her to the sexual abuse in order to make her father “get it out of his system”.

A woman has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by Townsville District Court in Queensland, Australia after she was found guilty of deliberately swapping bed with her daughter to make her own father have sex with her.

According to Prosecutor Andrew Walklate, the convict was fully aware of her child’s abuse by the father, but did nothing to stop it, since it was a conspiracy.

“For about a week when the complainant was about 15 years old the [mother] swapped bedrooms with the complainant” Andrew Walklate said adding “that was in order to facilitate the sexual activity taking place.”

The prosecutor explained to the court that the victim “was to vacate the bedroom every night for a week in order for the complainant to enter the bedroom and enable him to do what he wanted to do.”

Reports say the abuse of the victim only ceased when the convict herself told her parents about the incestuous act her husband, with her consent had been perpetrating on the then innocent victim.

The victim's grandparents intervened to save her from the abuse.

She said her mother’s deliberate silence on her plight was as criminal as her father’s incestuous act.

The convict’s sentence will however be suspended after four months.

