Widow buys abducted boy to raise him as her own

In Ebonyi State, a widow, Mrs. Patricia Chukwu has been apprehended for buying an abducted boy to raise him as her child.

Chukwu, who is also a teacher pays a sum of N500,000 to get the child Destiny Azubuike who she renames Samuel. The 5-year-old was reportedly stolen from the Rivers State residence of his parents in November 2016, but has been found two years later.

According to a report published by Wired News today, the little one was found a day prior after an anti-kidnapping campaign went viral on Facebook.

It led to the arrest of a woman, Mrs. Evelyn who once lived with a former husband in the community where the victim was kidnapped. The ex identified as Dr Oberenwa dies after an unknown group beat him to death.

According to Wired, this was after he agreed to assist the police in investigating the woman suspected to have sold her own child.

In a video, Mrs. Patricia Chukwu is questioned about her negligence keeping a child without making a proper request.

More families who have lost their loved ones to kidnapping gangs have shared their experiences with Mr. Ubani Dannie, a local politician in Abia State who started the campaign that helped find Destiny Azubuike.

He has been able to raise enough awareness with the new testimonies to get the attention of the government in Abia and its state security units.