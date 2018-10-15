While on honeymoon, couple gets drunk and buys hotel

news

In December 2017, Londoners, Gina Lyons and Mark Lee had just gotten married, so they embarked on a three-week backpacking honeymoon to Sri Lanka.

On their first night, they fell in love with a small beachfront the seven-bedroom bed-and-breakfast in Tangalle.

Normally, the soaked up the magical ambiance and imbibed the spirit of a whistle — got drunk, off 12 glasses of rum.

People talk about impulsive spending, but it was like impulse on steroids and cocaine when Gina and Mark decided to purchase that entire seven-bedroom beach spot in Tangalle on a three-year lease of around $39,576.

While speaking to Daily Mirror, the bride, Gina Lyons said, “After finding out that it was [$13,200] a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it, because we were so drunk.”

According to that interview, she said that she and her new husband were so excited, they got friends to translate details of the lease to them — it was in another language.

She continues, “After some bartering, we finally agreed that we would pay [$39,576] for the three-year lease and pay [$19,788] in the first year and the other half by March 2019.”

Before they finally opened the spot, they found out they were pregnant and put the brakes on any further steps — they had to be financially responsible, “Our friends and family think we’re idiots and shouldn’t have been doing it — we owed a lot of money from the wedding and only lived in a tiny flat and now we have a baby on the way.

“I felt like I was already a bad mother because I felt guilty that I’d wasted all of this money buying a business that might not work. I was plagued with feeling irresponsible, but it was either sink or swim — so we decided we’d have to make it work.”

After some deliberations and $8,000 of renovations, the couple opened the spot in July as Lucky Beach Tangalle and they’ve since seen a steady flow of customers. They, however, vowed to make sober decisions from now.