Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

While on honeymoon, couple gets drunk and buys hotel

Too Much Money Couple get drunk on honeymoon, buys hotel

The couple got to know details of the lease and made a 3-year ownership bid

  • Published:
While on honeymoon, couple gets drunk and buys hotel play

While on honeymoon, newlyweds, Gina Lyons and Mark Lee  gets drunk and buys hotel

(New York Post )

In December 2017, Londoners, Gina Lyons and Mark Lee had just gotten married, so they embarked on a three-week backpacking honeymoon to Sri Lanka. 

On their first night, they fell in love with a small beachfront the seven-bedroom bed-and-breakfast in Tangalle.

Normally, the soaked up the magical ambiance and imbibed the spirit of a whistle — got drunk, off 12 glasses of rum. 

People talk about impulsive spending, but it was like impulse on steroids and cocaine when Gina and Mark decided to purchase that entire seven-bedroom beach spot in Tangalle on a three-year lease of around $39,576.

While speaking to Daily Mirror, the bride, Gina Lyons said, “After finding out that it was [$13,200] a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it, because we were so drunk.

ALSO READ: Timeline of the shooting of Anita Akapson by the Police in Abuja, a year after returning home from the UK

According to that interview, she said that she and her new husband were so excited, they got friends to translate details of the lease to them — it was in another language.

She continues, “After some bartering, we finally agreed that we would pay [$39,576] for the three-year lease and pay [$19,788] in the first year and the other half by March 2019.”

play The Newly Opened Lucky Beach Tangalle, Sri Lanka (Trip Advisor)

 

Before they finally opened the spot, they found out they were pregnant and put the brakes on any further steps — they had to be financially responsible, “Our friends and family think we’re idiots and shouldn’t have been doing it — we owed a lot of money from the wedding and only lived in a tiny flat and now we have a baby on the way.

“I felt like I was already a bad mother because I felt guilty that I’d wasted all of this money buying a business that might not work. I was plagued with feeling irresponsible, but it was either sink or swim — so we decided we’d have to make it work.”

After some deliberations and $8,000 of renovations, the couple opened the spot in July as Lucky Beach Tangalle and they’ve since seen a steady flow of customers. They, however, vowed to make sober decisions from now.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 5 days after getting released from prison, robbery suspect is...bullet

Related Articles

What causes hangnails, exactly?
Troops neutralise bandit, arrest informant in Kaduna State
Rape Injustice Young woman reportedly raped by 5 men now about to be a fashion designer
Sad Story Meet the family of 5 where madness runs in 2 parents and 3 children as they wander streets
Street Mama Driver accuses a lady of ordering boys to beat him up, posts photos
Undercover Agent Employee helps robbers to steal 52 computers, 3 weeks after employment
Public Opinion Nigerian social media users keep missing the point of #NoBraDay for cancer awareness
Flop of the Week The 3 LASU lecturers fired for sexual harassment take the L
Fake Sharp Guy Twitter lady posts screenshots of an employer who asks for "weekend" sex before giving her a job
Timeline of Anita Akapson's shooting by the Police in Abuja, after just a year of being back

Metro

2018 Bloggers Summit: Bringing Nigerian bloggers together
Here for the journey
Here for the journey
Tenant bites landlord's lips off despite owing unpaid rent
Cannibal Tenant Landlord's lips bitten off by debtor tenant's wife
Anita Akapson: IGP orders investigation, arrest of policemen
IGP orders investigation into Anita Akapson's killing, and arrest of all the policemen involved
X
Advertisement