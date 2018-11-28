Wepay customers can now shop without Internet, says GM

news

Wepay, the recently launched e-commerce platform in Nigeria is offering its customers in the country the opportunity to shop on their platform with or without internet access. The company made this known at the launch of the company’s services on 19 November 2018.

Ravi Narain, General Manager, Technical, informed the audience who witnessed the launch that the wepay platform allows customers to shop through web (internet) or through USSD (without internet) with the use of SMS codes.

While responding to issues bothering on internet access, Narain noted that, “the internet penetration in Nigeria, which stands at 70 percent, is good for e-commerce operations but for those who do not have internet access, because they do not have smartphones, data or those whose internet access is down can also shop on the WePay platform.”

According to him, one of the novel introductions wepay is offering its customers is the ability to use non-smart phones, notoriously referred to as ‘palasa phones’ to shop for all their needs with the same ease they buy airtime from their respective networks.

“What challenge this feature has resolved for the wepay shoppers is the issue of internet so shoppers nationwide have the opportunity to shop on our platform whether they are within or outside the network coverage areas; whether they have data or not; and with or without smartphones,” the GM continued.

“Wepay operates in line with international standards, therefore we have ensured that several measures towards security and cybercrime issues are put in place and apply on all transactions. Apart from the multilevel authentication, keeping data encrypted, secure and safe, we also insist that our customers have long passwords.”

He said that the wepay platform is “attractive, forward-looking, sophisticated, contemporary, inspiring, highly interactive and secure.”

The wepay is an online shopping platform from BODC Trading and investment Company Limited with a focus on driving digitalization in Nigeria as well as widening the people’s financial inclusion through flexible payment solutions. It offers its Nigerian customers the same world-class services their counterparts in the developed countries of the world enjoy in the area of online shopping.

