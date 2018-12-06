Man cancels wedding due to bride's reaction to her own sister's miscarriage

news

A wedding planner has revealed how a wedding was cancelled by the groom following the bride’s reaction to her sister’s miscarriage.

She is reported to have told NotAlwaysRight.com that the bride’s sister who had been struggling for a child for the past three years eventually got pregnant and told the bride about it out of excitement.

A biological sister getting pregnant after a long period of childlessness should be a news worth celebrating, but that was not what it meant for the bride.

The wedding planner said the bride sounded more or less unhappy about it, saying: “Well, then, I guess you can’t be in my wedding, because I don’t want to deal with the problems your pregnancy will cause.”

Her problem with her sister’s pregnancy was the fact that she would have to alter the dress to fit the pregnancy so her sister could also be a part of the event.

The pregnant sister reportedly had to recuse herself from the wedding and leave as the bride kept complaining without ceasing.

The wedding planner said that some few months later, the pregnant woman experienced a miscarriage.

“Bridezilla and Bridezilla’s mom are with me and Bridezilla’s mom gets a phone call.

“Bridezilla’s mom excuses herself and left to answer.

“She spends most of the meeting on the phone. Towards the end, Bridezilla’s mom comes back, slowly putting her phone away. It looks as though she’s been crying.” the wedding planner recalled.

When the bride’s mother came back and reveal the news of her daughter’s miscarriage, the bride almost rejoiced over the news, saying: “Oh. Well, I guess she can be in my wedding, then, since she’s not pregnant anymore.”

Mirror.co.uk reported that the bride’s comment outraged her mother, whose reaction the wedding planner describes as “absolutely terrifying”.

The planner said “I have never seen something snap behind another person’s eyes before.”

Speaking in a “deadly calm voice”, the distressed mother told the wedding planner that she was not going to pay for her daughter’s wedding anymore, so her services were no longer needed.

The bride’s screaming and panicking did not change her mother’s earlier stance, according to the Mirror.

It reported that 24 hours after the dramatic incident, the groom also cancelled the wedding completely, saying he was no longer interested in the marriage due to what the bride had done.