Wawu! Huawei Y series bonanza is here

news

The HUAWEI Y Series Bonanza is here! The 5 day mega sale, will feature price slashes on the global smartphone brands popular Y Series models - Y5, Y6 and the Y7 Prime.

As part of the bonanza, Huawei will be offering consumers free gifts which will include mouthwatering giveaways and many more for the duration of the sale.

The HUAWEI Y Series models are part of Huawei’s affordable smartphone range from just ₦41,000 to ₦57,000. Besides its highly competitive price range, the Y Series models offer users a seamless experience and include incredible features like a FullView Display, Face Unlock, Three Card Slot, Quality Camera and outstanding Battery life.

With a 4G Network and 5.45" HD+ ultra-high screen-to-body ratio fitted into a sleek, minimalist frame, the HUAWEI Y5 Prime gives users an exceptional experience.

The long-lasting 3020 mAh battery life and power saving 6.0 technology offers up to 62 hours of continuous music playback, or 13 hours of continuous video.

The high quality smartphone offers user’s premium features like Face Unlock, Selfie Toning Flash, Android 8.1 and a Three-card Sim Card Slot that enables flexibility, all at an affordable price.

The HUAWEI Y6 Prime 2018 boasts a 5.7-inch HD+ screen that brings users a wider view and an impressive resolution. The optimized 2.5D display makes it comfortable to hold and improves the smartphones visual effect.

The Y6 Prime also features high-volume speakers that can act as a portable sound system allowing users share music with others wherever they go. Powered by Artificial Intelligence facial recognition algorithms, the Y6 Prime Face Unlock feature can automatically identify 1,024 facial feature points.

The smartphone is equipped with a Fingerprint Sensor, Android 8.0 + EMUI 8.0, Long Lasting Battery and many more exceptional features.

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime’s exquisite design and impressive 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera sets a new standard for low-range smartphones.

The Y7 Prime features a 5.5-inch body with an impressive 5.99-inch HD+ FullView Display. Compared with the same 5.5-inch body size devices, the Y7 Prime can display 12.5% more content on the display.

The Y7 Prime is equipped with Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology that allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.35 seconds, Face Unlock, upgraded RAM, Android.

8.0 + EMUI 8.0, Smart Split Screen and other features that offer an all-round superior user experience.

The Huawei Y Series Bonanza will be available on the Official Huawei Store on Jumia and other major retailers across Nigeria from today till November 30. Don’t miss out on great discounts and giveaways!

This is a featured post.