Watch Woman bully a conductor over her change

It seemed almost an even contest when a woman confronted a bus conductor when the police stopped them while in transit.

Woman bullies conductor over bus fare when police pulled them over play

A woman insisted on collecting her bus fare after her trip was interrupted by the police.

A woman insisted on having her bus fare returned to her after the police pulled over a vehicle she was travelling in alongside other passengers in Isolo, Lagos.

She was seen having a confrontation with a conductor who appeared to have found it difficult dealing with her energy.

 

A video of Instagram showed her as she pushed a shirtless bus conductor on his shoulder.

While a crowd of onlooker watched on, she seemed ready in fight mode nearly giving the low action man a headbutt.

Lagos 'danfo' conductors beat policeman but he runs for his life

In Mile 2, Lagos, a mob comprised of 'danfo' conductors and pedestrians have joined hands to beat a policemen who tried to escape after much hammering.

On Instagram, a video showed the cop as he got pummeled by the group who were seen hitting him with dangerous objects.

 

He reportedly received the hits after requesting for a N100 bribe on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

The mob, captured in a chase was unrelenting in its interest to mete out punishment to the law enforcer.

