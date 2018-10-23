Watch Ooni's wife, Olori Naomi in Palace prayer session(video)

The prophetess is sure to effect some needed changes at the esteemed court.
Of the fanfare that followed such high-profile weddings, this was different.
Social media was immediately alerted to the how the new Olori was a popular Christian Prophetess with her own Church, En-Herald Ministries, an Inter-denominational Christian ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.
ALSO READ: See what king's ex-wife says about his wedding to new queen
People felt it a collision of worlds as the Ooni is a traditional seat, rooted in Ifa religion and his wife, a Prophetess.
Today, October 23, 2018, a video of the new Olori Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi leading a powerful prayer session at the Ooni’s Palace has surfaced and gone viral on the internet.
Enjoy the video here;