Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Watch Ooni's wife, Olori Naomi in Palace prayer session(video)

Ooni of Ife's wife, Olori Naomi leads a powerful prayer session in Palace (Video)

The prophetess is sure to effect some needed changes at the esteemed court.

  • Published:
Nigerians react to a photo of the Ooni of Ife’s wife supposedly walking over animal blood play

The new Olori, Queen Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi, has inspired remarks questioning the existence of her faith as a Christian.

(Tori)

Over the weekend, the Ooni of Ife, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi married the beautiful Olori Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi.

Of the fanfare that followed such high-profile weddings, this was different.

Social media was immediately alerted to the how the new Olori was a popular Christian Prophetess with her own Church, En-Herald Ministries, an Inter-denominational Christian ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

ALSO READ: See what king's ex-wife says about his wedding to new queen

People felt it a collision of worlds as the Ooni is a traditional seat, rooted in Ifa religion and his wife, a Prophetess.

Today, October 23, 2018, a video of the new Olori Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi leading a powerful prayer session at the Ooni’s Palace has surfaced and gone viral on the internet.

Enjoy the video here;

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big buttocks’ –...bullet

Related Articles

Banker stabs his 29-year old wife 45 times, wrongly thinking she gave him HIV, but only got to 25 years in prison
Sweet Revenge Lawyer robbed by his 2 security guards after he refuses to pay their salaries
Ooni of Ife shows off new bride; wedding holds this weekend!
Royal Wedding 7 things to know about the Ooni of Ife's new queen
Ooni of Ife See photos from King's traditional wedding with Queen Moronke Shilekunola!
Nigerians react to a photo of the Ooni of Ife’s wife supposedly walking over animal blood
Ooni of Ife See what king's ex-wife says about his wedding to new queen

Metro

The 24th NES Summit, Nigeria commences its journey to prosperity
24th NES Summit: Nigeria commences its journey to prosperity
Lawyer refuses to pay salaries, his security guards rob him
Sweet Revenge Lawyer robbed by his 2 security guards after he refuses to pay their salaries
Sollatek emphasises consumer safety, weeds out the counterfeits
Simba launches KStar specialised power backup solutions
Simba launches KStar specialised power backup solutions
X
Advertisement