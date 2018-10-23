Watch Ooni's wife, Olori Naomi in Palace prayer session(video)

news

Over the weekend, the Ooni of Ife, King Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi married the beautiful Olori Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi.

Of the fanfare that followed such high-profile weddings, this was different.

Social media was immediately alerted to the how the new Olori was a popular Christian Prophetess with her own Church, En-Herald Ministries, an Inter-denominational Christian ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

ALSO READ: See what king's ex-wife says about his wedding to new quee n

People felt it a collision of worlds as the Ooni is a traditional seat, rooted in Ifa religion and his wife, a Prophetess.

Today, October 23, 2018, a video of the new Olori Shilekunola Moronke Oluwaseyi Naomi leading a powerful prayer session at the Ooni’s Palace has surfaced and gone viral on the internet.

Enjoy the video here;