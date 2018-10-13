Wasiu’s story: The mobile cafe

Today, 4 years later, Wasiu mentor’s other young people just starting out. He has his own accommodation and is able to pay for a good education for his daughter. He has also grown his business from a micro-enterprise.
With determination to make a good living, Wasiu started selling Nescafe out of a branded pushcart on the busy streets of Oshodi. Soon he was selling between 70 and 100 cups a day increasing his income enough to meet the needs of his young family.
Today, 4 years later, Wasiu mentor’s other young people just starting out. He has his own accommodation and is able to pay for a good education for his daughter. He has also grown his business from a micro-enterprise. With determination and resolve, he continues to work towards expanding with Nestlé as a committed long-term partner.
