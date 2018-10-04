Villagers reportedly prevent the burial of Ebola victim

news

In Congo, three red cross volunteers helping with the burial of an Ebola victim have reportedly been injured in an attack by villagers.

Reuters confirms that there was an attack on an ambulance which was transporting a corpse to a cemetery located in the North Kivu province.

The volunteers attacked have been identified as persons working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Security measures were taken immediately. Burials are suspended until further notice,” ICRC's Serge Thierry tells Reuters over the telephone.

Reports of mistrust between Congolese people and health workers has been identified as a possible cause for the attack.