Villagers reportedly prevent the burial of Ebola victim

In Congo Villagers reportedly prevent the burial of Ebola victim

A mistrust between villagers and health workers in Congo is reportedly a reason for an attack which caused injuries to red cross volunteers.

  • Published:
Three red cross volunteers reportedly got injured while helping out with the burial of an Ebola victim.

(The Star Kenya)

In Congo, three red cross volunteers helping with the burial of an Ebola victim have reportedly been injured in an attack by villagers.

Reuters confirms that there was an attack on an ambulance which was transporting a corpse to a cemetery located in the North Kivu province.

Villagers reportedly prevent the burial of Ebola victim play

Red cross in Congo have reportedly been subjected to attacks by local residents.

(International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies)

 

The volunteers attacked have been identified as persons working with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

“Security measures were taken immediately. Burials are suspended until further notice,” ICRC's Serge Thierry tells Reuters over the telephone.

Reports of mistrust between Congolese people and health workers has been identified as a possible cause for the attack.

