When a vigilante Rasheed Salau received a sum of N15,000 to transport a schoolgirl to Burkina Faso, he had no idea she was going there to become a sex worker .

In a chat with Punch News, he denied knowledge of his mother's involvement in prostitution.

According to Punch, he sent the victim 14-year-old Risikatu Uthman to his mother who owns a beer parlour in Burkina Faso.

The latter reportedly sent Salau the amount to take care of the needs of the teenager.

“I met her (Risikatu) at my friend’s place. I asked her why she left her parents’ house and she said her parents chased her away from home to look for work.

“I asked her what she wanted to do and she said she was not ready to return home. I showed her my grandmother’s shop and told her to see me later.

“She came the following day, but she did not meet me. Later, we met and I asked her what she wanted. She said she wanted to work.

“I asked if she could work at my grandma’s shop or in another country and she said she did not mind working outside the country.

"I told her that my mother ran a beer parlour in Burkina Faso and asked if she would assist her. She said there was no work she would not do. I did not force her. She was at my place for three days," Salau revealed in a Punch News report.

Vigilante claims schoolgirl gave consent

Contrary to reports, Rasheed Salau did not take the girl against her will. He explained this in the report by Punch News who earlier reported that her boyfriend has been arrested for her disappearance.

He claims to be unaware of Uthman's status as a missing person.

“She (Risikatu) was not held against her will. In fact, she followed my wife to her workplace and returned in the evening.

“She did not spend more than three days in Burkina Faso before the police arrested her because she left the place where she was working.

“I did not know that they were looking for her at home. I did not also know that her boyfriend was arrested over her disappearance.”

Salau's claims was however dismissed by the teenager who called him a liar.

Police spokesperson CSP Chike Oti, has announced the commitment of the force in ensuring the mystery is solved.