Video of actress getting squeezed by boyfriend hits IG

Negative comments have trailed a video showing an actress in a PDA moment with a boyfriend who grabbed her boobs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A video clip of an actress being grabbed by her boobs has inspired negative comments on Instagram.

A woman thought to be an aspiring actress has been seen in a video which captured her boyfriend squeezing her breast while driving.

The clip has been shared many times on Instagram. It revealed the actress identified as Tero bobbing to a song.

She appeared excited as the boyfriend made to fondle her breasts.

ALSO READ: Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Some Instagrammers think she is a porn star

Tero who has been described as a Nollywood wannabe has inspired comments suggesting the image of a porn star.

The video showing the boyfriend as he rubbed her boobs appears too shocking to many who observed on IG.

