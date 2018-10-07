news

An unknown lady has reportedly been killed by an unlicensed driver in Abuja. She died instantly when a Range Rover sport veered off the road and hit her.

According to a post on IG, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, close to the Apo bridge.

A picture capturing the accident shows a black Range Rover vehicle with a damaged frontal. On another side of the road the corpse of the deceased is covered with leaves.

Reports confirm that a young man in a black sweatshirt is the driver of the vehicle. He is seen carrying a backpack in an image.

Law enforcement officials at the scene of the accident reportedly arrested him as soon as the event occurred.

Upon investigation, he was found not to be licensed to drive.