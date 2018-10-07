Apparently the driving skills of an unlicensed driver still needed a lot of work. He reportedly knocked down a woman with a Range Rover killing her instantly.
According to a post on IG, the incident happened on Tuesday, October 2, 2018, close to the Apo bridge.
A picture capturing the accident shows a black Range Rover vehicle with a damaged frontal. On another side of the road the corpse of the deceased is covered with leaves.
Reports confirm that a young man in a black sweatshirt is the driver of the vehicle. He is seen carrying a backpack in an image.
Law enforcement officials at the scene of the accident reportedly arrested him as soon as the event occurred.
Upon investigation, he was found not to be licensed to drive.