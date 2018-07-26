Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble

news

Two brothers, Moses Sunday and Godwin Sunday, are to undergo a month of community service for possession of a toy gun.

Olufunke Sule-Amzat of the Ikeja Magistrates’ Court gave the verdict after the pair pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession.

A police prosecutor Benson Emuerhi confirmed to the court that the pair were arrested following an inspection by the cops.

Punch News gathered the brothers use the toy gun as well as other weapons to inspire fear.

“They were apprehended by the policemen from the Alakara division during a stop-and-search operation.

“They could not give a satisfactory explanation on the ownership of the toy gun and other weapons in their possession. The weapons are used to cause fear," Emuerhi told Punch.

Mob descend on teenager who used toy gun for robbery

A mob in Edo State, Nigeria, have descended on a male teenager who reportedly used a toy gun to rob market women of their valuables.

The teenager, who referred to himself as 'Smallie' was captured in a video gone viral as the mob interrogated him concerning his activities and how long he has been engaging in the act.

The robbery suspect received a string of hits on his head as a male voice was heard questioning him in the presence of the crowd.

According to the teenager who was also seen holding on to the fake weapon, he resorted to stealing due to his inability to fend for himself.

He is believed to be a native of northern Nigeria, a Fulani precisely.

The violent reaction of the angry mob towards the suspect is hardly surprising due to a number of attacks carried out by some Fulani herdsmen on innocent citizens.

Many would consider the pummeling of the teenager as a justified act.