Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

University students to die by hanging for murdering pastor

Wages Of Sin University students to die by hanging for killing pastor

Two cousins who killed a pastor in Ghana are to face capital punishment for the murder.

  • Published:
Tamale Technical University students to die by hanging for killing pastor. play

A court in Ghana has sentenced two university students to death following a report of murder.

(Peace FM)

Two cousins, Kwame Dogyi and Obio Akwasi of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) in Ghana have been sentenced to die by hanging after killing a pastor.

The deceased, Pastor Ebenezer Ocran was reportedly murdered in cold blood at his residence in Kumbuyii.

He died on Thursday, November 9, 2017, says a report by My Joy Online.

Tamale Technical University students to die by hanging for killing pastor. play

The death penalty awaits two blood relations who reportedly killed a pastor.

(RAW Africa)

 

Dogyi and his cousin also took away a Toyota Highlander vehicle belonging to the murdered pastor.

It was reportedly repainted to be sold for approximately N770,000.

Before presiding judge Mr Justice Edward Apenkwah of the Tamale High Court gave a verdict, nine witnesses were called to testify but the convicts failed to provide any.

ALSO READ: This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites

Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

In Katsina State, Nigeria, the police have arrested Aisha Ibrahim, a 55-year-old woman who dumped her grandchild in a well in order to punish its mother.

Punch News gathered that she tied the deceased with a rope and released it into the hole.

University students to die by hanging for killing pastor play

A baby was thrown into a well following a fight between its mother and grandmother.

(Sabinews)

 

The parents of the infant were attending an event in a neighbouring village. Aisha has been having issues with the baby's mother ever since the latter married her son Bello Ibrahim.

She now regrets her action.

“I told my husband to tell his son to divorce his wife but he did not listen to me.

"My daughter-in-law is fond of insulting and assaulting me all the time and the only way I could pay her back was to tie her daughter with the rope and throw her inside a well to die so that she will equally feel the pains and agony I have been going through.

“We have been living in peace as one big family before my son married her; I have 12 children and all of us are living in one compound; she cannot come from somewhere to destroy the family I have suffered for years to keep, it is unacceptable.

“It was temptation, I didn’t know when I did it, I can’t just tell but may Allah forgive me. Honestly, it was a wicked act that can never be accepted anywhere in the world," a repentant Aisha Ibrahim noted in a comment captured by Punch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sitesbullet
2 Paid With His Life Armed robber steals car but dies in it before he...bullet
3 'Ogbologbo' Student who visits different campuses to steal has been...bullet

Related Articles

'Wawu' Hungry man kills mum over choice of food
Khadijat Oluboyo Details of how ex Deputy Gov’s daughter was killed according to her boyfriend
Right On Time Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing corpse
Nemesis Man charged with murder for using ex for money ritual
Snapchat Queen Woman found guilty of manslaughter for organizing boyfriend's murder
Serves You Right Catholic priest's killers to be hanged 2 years after his murder
Love Scammer This 27-year-old man has killed 7 women he met on dating sites
Devil In Human Form Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother
Another Sad Death Drunk Nigerian killed for harassing a female bar attendant in South Africa

Metro

Man remanded in Ikoyi Prison for slapping wife to death
Killer Man remanded in Ikoyi Prisons for slapping wife to death
Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in Star Lager national promo
Star Lager Kaduna, Onitsha produce 18 more millionaires in brand's national promo
Woman dies while voting in Zimbabwe General elections
Zimbabwe General Elections Woman dies while casting her vote
Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex
Wants It So Bad Man splits wife's head in two because she denied him sex