University students to die by hanging for murdering pastor

Two cousins, Kwame Dogyi and Obio Akwasi of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) in Ghana have been sentenced to die by hanging after killing a pastor .

The deceased, Pastor Ebenezer Ocran was reportedly murdered in cold blood at his residence in Kumbuyii.

He died on Thursday, November 9, 2017, says a report by My Joy Online.

Dogyi and his cousin also took away a Toyota Highlander vehicle belonging to the murdered pastor.

It was reportedly repainted to be sold for approximately N770,000.

Before presiding judge Mr Justice Edward Apenkwah of the Tamale High Court gave a verdict, nine witnesses were called to testify but the convicts failed to provide any.

Woman kills 2-yr-old grandchild as a lesson to its mother

In Katsina State, Nigeria, the police have arrested Aisha Ibrahim, a 55-year-old woman who dumped her grandchild in a well in order to punish its mother .

Punch News gathered that she tied the deceased with a rope and released it into the hole.

The parents of the infant were attending an event in a neighbouring village. Aisha has been having issues with the baby's mother ever since the latter married her son Bello Ibrahim.

She now regrets her action.

“I told my husband to tell his son to divorce his wife but he did not listen to me.

"My daughter-in-law is fond of insulting and assaulting me all the time and the only way I could pay her back was to tie her daughter with the rope and throw her inside a well to die so that she will equally feel the pains and agony I have been going through.

“We have been living in peace as one big family before my son married her; I have 12 children and all of us are living in one compound; she cannot come from somewhere to destroy the family I have suffered for years to keep, it is unacceptable.

“It was temptation, I didn’t know when I did it, I can’t just tell but may Allah forgive me. Honestly, it was a wicked act that can never be accepted anywhere in the world," a repentant Aisha Ibrahim noted in a comment captured by Punch.