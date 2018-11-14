Pulse.ng logo
Private University expels Nigerian singer caught with 80 wraps of weed

Nigerian singer expelled from Church-owned University after being caught with 80 wraps of marijuana

He had been after being caught with marijuana a first time. He also signed an undertaking to desist from marijuana use or possession.

University expels Nigerian singer caught with 80 wraps of weed play

Adenowo Emmanuel Oreoluwa A.K.A Drauzie, Nigerian singer caught with 80 wraps of weed

Marijuana has evolved from what only, ‘corrupt kids’ do into Nigerian rite of passage and an object of, ‘cool,’ so much, you would barely find a Nigerian boy below the age of 35 who have never done a hint of marijuana.

While Nigeria might be some way of legalizing the use of marijuana, South Africa and Canada recently announced the controlled use of marijuana. Nonetheless, we still have the common examples of Nigerians exploiting recreational marijuana to very dastardly ends.

According to My School though, Ajayi Crowther University have recently contributed to the every-controversial issue of weed consumption in Nigeria when they expelled upcoming Nigerian act, Adenowo Emmanuel Oreoluwa A.K.A Drauzie, for doing drugs in school.

The 300-level student of Economics was reportedly found with an astonishing 80 wraps of marijuana and other controlled or outlawed substances and psychedelic drugs.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man gives white oppressor 'come back' beating in South Africa (Video)

Reports claim that Drauzie had been caught with drugs before, but was let off with a warning and a signed undertaking to never deal or do drugs again on school premises again. However, on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, he was expelled by the school management after being caught with 80 wraps of marijuana.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor, Rt. Rev. Professor Dapo Asaju, reportedly said the university will continue to deal ruthlessly with students involved in cannabis smoking, peddling, sex, trafficking, and other vices.

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death
Man reportedly cuts stepmum's neck and lets her bleed to death
Teacher in need of deliverance reportedly caught in an attempt to rape pupil
Teacher in need of deliverance reportedly caught in an attempt to rape pupil
Access Bank supports the best of African art
Access Bank supports the best of African art
Anger, criticism and outrage as 13-yr-old boxer dies in ring
Citizens protest as 13-yr-old boxer dies in ring
