UNILAG student steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account

Shameful UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account [Video]

Two policemen have been captured in a video which shows them escorting a female UNILAG student suspected of stealing an ATM card.

UNILAG student reportedly steals room mate's ATM card and empties bank account play

A UNILAG undergraduate was led in a walk of shame after she was alleged to have stolen her room mate's ATM card.

A female student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing her room mate's ATM card and emptying her bank account.

According to an IG post, she was apprehended at UNILAG's Makama hostel on Monday, September 24, 2018.

There was an uproar among her hostel mates as two policemen escorted her out of the facility.

 

