Two policemen have been captured in a video which shows them escorting a female UNILAG student suspected of stealing an ATM card.
According to an IG post, she was apprehended at UNILAG's Makama hostel on Monday, September 24, 2018.
There was an uproar among her hostel mates as two policemen escorted her out of the facility.
