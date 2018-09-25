news

A female student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing her room mate's ATM card and emptying her bank account.

According to an IG post, she was apprehended at UNILAG's Makama hostel on Monday, September 24, 2018.

There was an uproar among her hostel mates as two policemen escorted her out of the facility.