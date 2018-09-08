Pulse.ng logo
Uncle burns niece's face and breast after accusation of theft

Wrongly Judged Uncle reportedly burns niece's face and breast in false theft accusation

Despite falsely accusing her of theft, an uncle reportedly refused to offer medical assistance to the niece he burnt on the face.

Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

In Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, a man identified as Effiong Sunday has been arrested by the police after burning his 13-year-old niece on the face and breast. This is reportedly over an allegation of theft which proved to be false.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2018. A neighbour on  Brass street, Etegwe, had reported missing a sum of N3,000 which the victim was accused of taking.

Uncle reportedly burns niece's face and breast in false theft accusation play

A man identified as Effiong Sunday has been apprehended by the police over an assault on his niece.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son

Despite stating her innocence, Sunday went on to beat the victim. He reportedly stripped her naked and burnt her body with a steaming hot pressing iron.

Uncle reportedly burns niece's face and breast in false theft accusation play

A young girl who was falsely accused of theft was left abandoned by her uncle who reportedly burnt her with a pressing iron.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

More reports confirm that the uncle failed to take the girl to a hospital after the neighbour reported that the money had been found.

ALSO READ: Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission

Uncle reportedly burns niece's face and breast in false theft accusation play

Scars of physical assault is obvious on the face of a 17-year-old girl reportedly abused by her uncle.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

The incident reportedly invited the attention of an N.G.O. This ensured the involvement of the police and the subsequent arrest of Effiong Sunday.

