Uncle burns niece's face and breast after accusation of theft

Despite falsely accusing her of theft, an uncle reportedly refused to offer medical assistance to the niece he burnt on the face.
According to an IG post, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2018. A neighbour on Brass street, Etegwe, had reported missing a sum of N3,000 which the victim was accused of taking.
Despite stating her innocence, Sunday went on to beat the victim. He reportedly stripped her naked and burnt her body with a steaming hot pressing iron.
More reports confirm that the uncle failed to take the girl to a hospital after the neighbour reported that the money had been found.
The incident reportedly invited the attention of an N.G.O. This ensured the involvement of the police and the subsequent arrest of Effiong Sunday.