Uncle burns niece's face and breast after accusation of theft

news

In Yenogoa, Bayelsa State, a man identified as Effiong Sunday has been arrested by the police after burning his 13-year-old niece on the face and breast . This is reportedly over an allegation of theft which proved to be false.

According to an IG post, the incident occurred on Tuesday, September 5, 2018. A neighbour on Brass street, Etegwe, had reported missing a sum of N3,000 which the victim was accused of taking.

ALSO READ: Man rapes 3 grandchildren while babysitting for his son

Despite stating her innocence, Sunday went on to beat the victim. He reportedly stripped her naked and burnt her body with a steaming hot pressing iron.

More reports confirm that the uncle failed to take the girl to a hospital after the neighbour reported that the money had been found.

ALSO READ: Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission

The incident reportedly invited the attention of an N.G.O. This ensured the involvement of the police and the subsequent arrest of Effiong Sunday.