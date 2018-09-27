news

A man identified as Adesoji Orenowo has been slammed with one count of sexual assault for allegedly raping a UNAAB female post-graduate student.

The pair reportedly met at a wedding party in Ibadan, Oyo State in December 2017.

According to Punch News, they were able to keep up with communication through instant messages and phone calls which prompted a visit to the Lagos residence of the accused.

ALSO READ: Neighbours overpower rapist and take turns to rape him too

The post-graduate student who visited Orenowo at his uncle's house in Meiran claims her host had sex with her using force.

“The reason I visited him was to know him more after we met in December 2017. He told me that he was always busy at work and if I were free during the weekend, we could hook up. He sent me N3,000 for transport fare. That was the first time he would send money to me.

“When I got to his place, I slept there because I met his uncle and the uncle’s wife with some cousins, who welcomed me. Though I was still uncomfortable and was contemplating on going back home, his uncle’s wife said I was safe.

“Around 10pm, I went to sleep in the room provided for me, which was opposite his uncle’s room. Around 2.30am, I saw Orenowo beside me; he was touching and harassing me.

"I suddenly stood up and went to the passage. Fortunately, his uncle came out to urinate and saw me reading the Bible with the torchlight of my phone. I went to sit in the sitting room.

“Orenowo came and suddenly dragged me from the sitting room through the passage into the room. While hitting my head on the wall, he held my neck. I called for help, but his uncle did not come out.

“He (Orenowo) almost strangled me, saying if I said anything, he would kill me and nobody would trace me. I received a lot of punches and slaps. He stripped me naked and threatened to tie me to the bed if I did not cooperate with him. He penetrated me through the anus and private parts," Punch gathered from the 24-year-old victim.

Her host Adesoji Orenowo reportedly denied the allegation. Though he confirmed that he made moves on the accuser, his attempt to have sexual intercourse with his guest ended as soon as she expressed an objection.

“While I was touching her after we had retired to bed, she told me not to touch her that she was in a fasting and prayer programme. She took the Bible on my bed and left the room.

“When she later came back from the sitting room, we started romancing each other and she insisted that she did not want to have sex and I left her to sleep," claims Orenowo who has been arraigned before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court.

He has been ordered to remain in prison after pleading not guilty to the charge.