UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta

The hospital also has no functional X-ray machine.

The sizeable problem of Nigerian hospitals has always been worrying. This time, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has died because of a worrying lack of facilities at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abeokuta

The boy’s name is Olaniyi Ashimi and he died because the hospital lacks basic facilities oxygen and x-ray machine. The events have been narrated by the two Twitter users. Queen Vianey Omolara who tweets @molaradgreat and one @sammiee_oj95.

Queen Vianey tweets that, “There is a kind of pain of grief when someone’s death could have been avoided. That is exactly the case of a final year student of Funaab, Olaniyi Ashimi who met his untimely death due to no oxygen. An accident occurred on 7th of December while students were coming from conference in ibadan. They were rushed to FMC. I’d chronicle this thread with hard facts.

“From what I gathered, there were no doctors on duty to attend to the victims when they were rushed in. Students doctors were the ones that attended to him and by the time they realized Niyi had internal bleeding, it was too late. How could he survive when there was no oxygen.

She then proceeded to seek help from influencers to make the matter public.

