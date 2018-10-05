Two thieves steal gods from Anambra shrine, stripped naked

news

On October 3, 2018, two notorious unnamed thieves were arrested at a shrine in Etitnabo Ezihu, Igboukwu, Anambra State, while trying to steal crafted god symbols.

According to Information Nigeria, the two men were notorious thieves who had been terrorizing the people of Igbokwu area of Anambra State and the police had been tracking them. They became so brazen that they attempted to steal molded gods from the shrine.

ALSO READ: 5 boys drug and film two girl while raping them, but walk free

They had succeeded in entering the shrine but were tracked there by the citizens of the village and the police. On their way out of the shrine, they engaged the Police and residents of the village who tried to stop them. The also opened fire from their automatic rifles and shot sporadically.

After the heated exchange, they were eventually caught and arrested by the members of Anambra State Police Command. That was, however before the residents of Igbokwu took revenge by publicly humiliating them — they beat them and stripped them naked.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the shootout.