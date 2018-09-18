news

Road users travelling around Obanikoro bus-stop in Lagos were treated to a mild drama following a fight between police officers and a LASTMA official.

Two policemen were shown in a video while dealing with the outnumbered traffic maintenance official who struggled to defend himself beside a parked official vehicle.

Some pedestrians went about their business without any distraction while others took a moment to observe.

According to an IG post, the quarrelsome trio went into a confrontation with each other when a policeman's car was blocked for passing through a lane reserved for the BRT vehicles.