Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them

A LASTMA officer took a beating from two policemen after one of them was corrected for breaking a traffic law.

  • Published:
Two policemen caught beating LASTMA official who corrected them play

Two policemen have been captured beating up a LASTMA official at a busy bus-stop in Lagos. One of the police officers reportedly disobeyed a traffic rule.

(Instablog9ja)

Road users travelling around Obanikoro bus-stop in Lagos were treated to a mild drama following a fight between police officers and a LASTMA official.

Two policemen were shown in a video while dealing with the outnumbered traffic maintenance official who struggled to defend himself beside a parked official vehicle.

View this post on Instagram

Policeman beats LASTMA officials in Lagos . . There was confusion, this morning, at Obanikoro bus stop, along the Ikorodu expressway in Lagos, as a mobile police officer engaged in a fierce battle with some LASTMA officials who were trying to impound his car. . . According to an eyewitness report, trouble started when the policeman#emo#4oCZ##s car was blocked by a LASTMA car for taking the BRT lane. . . It was gathered that one of the LASTMA officials then left, immediately, to mobilize his colleagues. . . However, before they arrived, the policeman had given their colleague left behind, the beating of his life, prompting him to flee. . . The officer then proceeded to break the glass of the LASTMA car and was trying to remove it from obstructing his car, when the others arrived and another fight began. In the end, the LASTMA officials were forced to run away.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Some pedestrians went about their business without any distraction while others took a moment to observe.

According to an IG post, the quarrelsome trio went into a confrontation with each other when a policeman's car was blocked for passing through a lane reserved for the BRT vehicles.

