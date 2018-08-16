news

In Durban, South Africa, the Inanda Seminary School has sent two girls packing for kissing each other .

News24 confirms that the pair have missed school for three weeks since getting dismissed.

The mother of one of the girls visits the school upon an invitation to find out that her child has been separated from other learners. She maintains her child is innocent.

"I went the next day to find her isolated from other [pupils]… When I asked what had happened, I was told she was caught by the matron kissing the other girl for 20 minutes."

"I took her home and we came back to the school for the hearing. As a parent, I was not given a chance to speak.

"They asked [my daughter] if she pleaded guilty or not. She pleaded not guilty. She said she had witnesses. I had also asked her and she said they did not kiss," the mum states in a report by News24.

The online news platform learnt that no appeal will be considered in favour of the schoolgirls.