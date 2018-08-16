Pulse.ng logo
Two girls sent packing from missionary school for kissing each other

A missionary school will not entertain an appeal after dismissing two schoolgirls accused of kissing each other.

  • Published:
In South Africa, two schoolgirls have been accused of kissing each other. They have been dismissed from school as a result.

(Queer Jamaica)

In Durban, South Africa, the Inanda Seminary School has sent two girls packing for kissing each other.

News24 confirms that the pair have missed school for three weeks since getting dismissed.

At the Inanda Seminary School in South Africa, two schoolgirls have been dismissed for kissing each other.

(Pink News)

 

The mother of one of the girls visits the school upon an invitation to find out that her child has been separated from other learners. She maintains her child is innocent.

"I went the next day to find her isolated from other [pupils]… When I asked what had happened, I was told she was caught by the matron kissing the other girl for 20 minutes."

"I took her home and we came back to the school for the hearing. As a parent, I was not given a chance to speak.

"They asked [my daughter] if she pleaded guilty or not. She pleaded not guilty. She said she had witnesses. I had also asked her and she said they did not kiss," the mum states in a report by News24.

A signpost welcoming visitors to the Inanda Seminary School suggests a keen interest in upholding its values.

(Laila's Blog)

 

The online news platform learnt that no appeal will be considered in favour of the schoolgirls.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

