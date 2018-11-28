Identical wins who share one boyfriend undergo reverse surgery to look natural

Anna and Lucy DeCinque who reportedly share the same boyfriend said they regret having live in their artificial bodies for years, attributing the change of mind to backlash from social media users.
Mail Online reports that the pair have a long history of cosmetic procedures, including lip fillers, breast implants, facial tattooing, skin needling, laser treatments, and even hair extensions.
Anna has been quoted as saying in an interview with New Idea that: “We honestly don’t know why we did all of that stuff to ourselves… We regret a lot of things and if we could go back in time, we would do things a lot differently.
“The more popular we got, the more haters we had and we were getting called everything from “plastic Barbie dolls”, to “fish lips””.
Anna and Lucy reportedly outdoored their regained natural look in the course of the said interview, and as a matter of fact, they look gorgeous in their current state.