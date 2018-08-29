Pulse.ng logo
Travelstart, Uber Nigeria announce flight partnership with UberEscape

UberEscape Travelstart and Uber announce flight partnership

In September customers will be able to book their flights by simply opening their Uber app and clicking on ’UberEscape.'

  • Published:
play

Travelstart, Africa's leading Online Travel Agency has announced the launch of ‘UberEscape,' a collaboration between Travelstart and Uber to allow customers book flights through the Uber app.

In September customers will be able to book their flights by simply opening their Uber app and clicking on ’UberEscape.' Customers will then be directed to the secure ’UberEscape' website where they can access exclusive flight deals to some of their favourite destinations. These flight deals are powered by Travelstart. The company is known for their cheap flights to Dubai, London, New York, Johannesburg and more.

The journey to ’UberEscape' will kick off on August 31 with an exciting competition on social media titled "Snap & Share." During the competition, Uber riders will be asked “Where To?” Participants can pick from any flight route, snap a selfie and share it with Travelstart, UBER and their social media followers to win a trip to their dream travel destination. One lucky Uber rider will win two FREE Economy return flights tickets! The competition will end September 7, 2018 and the winner will be announced by September 14, 2018. Here is how it works:

How it works:

From August 31 order an Uber, where select cars will contain fill-in-the-blank “Where To?” signs

Use the wipeable marker to fill in your dream destination in the “Where to?” section of the board

Snap a selfie with it and post on twitter or instagram using the hashtags #UberEscape #PoweredbyTravelstart

Make sure you tag @travelstartng, @ubernigeria and the person you will fly with

At the end of the week, 1 lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive TWO return flight tickets to their destination

Speaking about the partnership, Commercial Manager, Travelstart Nigeria, Bukky Akomolafe said “We are excited to partner with Uber to make flight bookings even more accessible. With this partnership, customers will be able to book their flights as seamlessly as ordering their next ride via the Uber app.” This reinforces Travelstart’s promise of making flight bookings even simpler for Nigerians.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to excite and create value for our burgeoning customers, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Travelstart through the launch of ‘UberEscape,’” says Margaret Banasko, Country Marketing Lead, Sub-Saharan Africa, Uber. ‘UberEscape’ allows Uber riders to book a flight to their next destination with just a click of a button.  “We are happy to be enabling even more options for their urban mobility needs” she added.

 

For more information on ‘UberEscape’, please visit www.travelstart.com.ng/uber. T&Cs apply.

For more information, contact:

Travelstart Nigeria

Bukky Akomolafe bukky@travelstart.com +234 1 280 0661

 

