Tramadol-loving kidnapper still sleeping 6 days after arrest

Six days after his arrest, a suspected kidnapper in Owo town, Ondo state is still sleeping after allegedly taking Tramadol tablets.

According to the Ondo State Police Command, the suspect, who was arrested on Sunday, August 5, 2018, was still sleeping as at Friday, August 11, 2018.

Confirming the occurrence, Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, said the suspect had yet to wake up.

He said, “As of today (Friday), the suspect had yet to wake up. Maybe he took too much of the drug, that is why he is still sleeping. We have tried all we could to make him regain his consciousness to no avail.

“However, we are still watching him to find out if he is pretending. We are with him and he would face the music no matter how long he is unconscious.”

The suspected kidnapper, who has been in deep slumber since his arrest, has made it impossible for the police to unravel his identity.

Failed escape attempt

In a report by Punch, the suspected kidnapper was arrested on Sunday when he, alongside three other members of his gang, attempted to kidnap the owner of a pharmaceutical shop in Owo town.

The suspect was arrested by the police after his attempt at escaping on a motorcycle met a brickwall.

After his arrest, a 400mg tablet of Tramadol was recovered from his pocket by the police.

The discovery had raised the suspicion that the suspect must have taken the drug before he went for the operation.

He has since been sleeping while in the custody of the Ondo State Police command.