Trailer loaded with cows kills 3, injures 24 persons in Kebbi

Three persons lost their live while 24 others were hospitalised in an accident involving a trailer loaded with cows along Kalgo-Jega road in Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loaded trailer was heading to Lagos from Birnin Kebbi when the accident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

An eye witness, Malam Saidu Ibrahim, told NAN that the accident was as a result of tyre burst.

He said the trailer which was also loaded with other goods and passengers somersaulted when one of the tyres bursted.

“The driver suddenly lost control of the trailer while he was trying to stop it when the tyres bursted.

” The driver cabin got separated from the main body and rammed to the ground,” he explained.

The Public Relation Officer of Federal Roads Safety Corps in the state, Abdullahi Muhammad, confirmed the accident, saying the injured were rushed to the Medical Centre, Kalgo.

“Three persons died on the spot while 24 others were rushed to the hospital; we have also recorded the death of seven cows.

“It happened when the driver of trailer lost control of the vehicle following tyre burst,” he said.