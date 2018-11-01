Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Tiwa Savage to unveil ‘something new’ today

Tiwa Savage to unveil ‘something new’ today

The mother of one shared a super cute picture and video of herself and Jam Jam on her IG page earlier this week and hinted that something new is coming.

  • Published:
Tiwa Savage to unveil ‘something new’ today play Tiwa Savage to unveil ‘something new’ today

Since the release of the “Fever Video”, Tiwa Savage has definitely raised the stew game, and from the looks of things, it could get even spicier.

The mother of one shared a super cute picture and video of herself and Jam Jam on her IG page earlier this week and hinted that something new is coming.

Rumour has it that ‘the something new’ is dropping today and we’re staying glued to her page to find out what it is.

With all the sweet surprises we’ve been getting from the queen recently, whatever this “new thing” is, we can be sure that if it’s coming from Tiwa, it’s definitely going to be lit.

Fingers crossed.

 

This is a featured post

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Wizkid calls third son, Zion, his 'life and everything' as he turns 1
Prop of the Week Wizkid and Tiwa Savage use their 'relationship' for rich publicity
How Wizkid and Tiwa Savage turned 'Fever' into a well-planned win with great PR
Tiwa Savage responds to those shaming her "broken marriage"
Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage
Davido is currently most followed Nigerian celebrity with 7.2 million followers
D'banj shares video snippet of new record 'Shake It' with Tiwa Savage
Check out Tiwa Savage's new title for Wizkid and herself!
Here's why Tiwa Savage will remain Wizkid's bestie for a long time
Of power couples, love and happy ending in the music industry

Metro

42-year-old bricklayer kills lover after having sex with her
How Togolese cook allegedly killed boss in Lagos — Police
NDLEA arraigns 2 over alleged drug trafficking
Hit and run driver kills NDLEA officer in Jigawa
Robbery suspect reportedly blames police arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation
Robbery suspect reportedly blames arrest on his failure to read Bible before operation
Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrest
Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrest
X
Advertisement