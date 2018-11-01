Tiwa Savage to unveil ‘something new’ today

news

Since the release of the “Fever Video”, Tiwa Savage has definitely raised the stew game, and from the looks of things, it could get even spicier.

The mother of one shared a super cute picture and video of herself and Jam Jam on her IG page earlier this week and hinted that something new is coming.

Rumour has it that ‘the something new’ is dropping today and we’re staying glued to her page to find out what it is.

With all the sweet surprises we’ve been getting from the queen recently, whatever this “new thing” is, we can be sure that if it’s coming from Tiwa, it’s definitely going to be lit.

Fingers crossed.

