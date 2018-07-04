Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house

Supernatural GPS Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house

A policeman believes that a student who was killed by thunder in his apartment was an unnatural incident.

  • Published:
Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house play

Thunder strikes in a residential community.

(First General Service)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A mysterious thunder has ended the life of a university undergraduate who was hit while resting in his apartment.

The deceased, Vincent Uche Mbanefo of the Anambra State University died on Monday, July 2, 2018, in Achalla where his residence is located.

Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house play

Authorities believe a student who was reportedly killed by thunder in Anambra State was an unnatural incident.

(nairaland)

 

A spokesperson for the police in Anambra State believes the student is unnatural.

The police rep SP Haruna Mohammed confirmed this to the Daily Post News.

ALSO READ: Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal

Mbanefo was declared dead at a hospital he was taken to by policemen.

Thunder finds and kills undergraduate in his house play

A couple carefully ride through a mass of water.

(Silverbird TV)

 

Reports stated that the deceased was hit by thunder during a heavy rainfall.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Work Hazard Stop and search brings untimely death to 7 policemen in...bullet

Related Articles

Wages Of Sin Thunder strikes fleeing robbers after stealing from church
Nigerian Comics The battle between religious beliefs and mythology
Dead In Christ Woman killed by lightning while sweeping church
Muah Little bridesmaid steals thunder at wedding with kiss
Thunder kills 21 Cows Cows killed by thunder is not scientifically possible
Sand in Garri Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal

Metro

Spectranet aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations
Spectranet Brand aims to expand the Broadband Internet market through marketing innovations
Company launches 'WhiteHouse Apple Cider' to promote healthy living
Pharmacy Plus Company launches 'WhiteHouse Apple Cider' to promote healthy living
Home and You commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Home and You Company commissions ultra modern furniture factory
Poor boy who hawks plantain to survive finally gets help
Child Labour Help finally comes for poor boy who hawks plantain to survive