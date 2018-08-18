This young Nigerian porn star earns N100K per movie role

news

A young Nigerian porn star, Savage Trap Queen, is confident of her skills which earns her at least N80,000 every month.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Savage narrated how she makes between N80,000 to N100, 000 every month for her roles in porn movies.

''When I first started, I used to use mask because I didn't have the confidence. This year alone, I have done like three blue films and one lesbian shoot. I make between N80, 000 to N100, 000 for one shoot," she said.

ALSO READ: 5 Nollywood movies with most nudity and sex scenes

The porn actress said she is proud of her body and likes to show it off.

Savage further told her interviewer that her mother is aware of her porn movie roles and loves her like that.

"My mother still loves even with the way I am. She still shows me motherly love,'' Savage says.

Watch the Trap Queen's full interview here

Porn is just one click away, and over the years, there have been conversations on how harmful it could become over time.

In the last decade, there have been quite a number of movies that address the subject and sex addiction.