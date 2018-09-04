Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers

Safety Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers

Observe the following to protect yourself from ritual killers.

  • Published:
Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers play

Frequent incidents of ritual killings or an attempt at it, has called for one to be mindful of one's safety.

(karishikaoccult)

The thought of being locked in a vehicle with a suspected ritual killer is one to dread. This is why it is important to be proactive about one’s safety.

In terms of frequency, women are often the target according to many reports in the media.

You can avoid becoming the victim by following some safety measures.

Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers play

A woman got into a taxi but the driver turned out to be a suspected ritual killer.

(Business Torch News)

 

1. Avoid unpainted taxis

A suspected ritual killer will likely not have a vehicle with the form of the ones approved for operation by state transport ministries. When you suspect an oddity in the taxi you are about to enter, it is best to find another that makes one more comfortable.

ALSO READ: How women are becoming frequent targets for suspected ritual killers

2. Observe for desperate driver offering fare way too cheap

This is not intended to insult commercial motorists but getting a driver willing to collect far lesser than the regular fare is something to pay attention to.

It might be a strategy used by suspected ritualists to get you to enter the vehicle. A lady who escaped from kidnappers is an example of such a scenario.

Things you can do to avoid falling into the trap of ritual killers play

A sweet social media acquaintance can also be a potential ritual killer. It is best you run a proper check before agreeing to meet.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Internet fraudster attempts to use mum for money rituals

3. Run a thorough check on anyone you are meeting from a networking site

When you are meeting anyone from a networking site, please be sure that you know enough about them before pursuing a date especially when it is at the residence of the friend.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Ghostface Meet the 22-year-old who cut his nose and ears to look like a...bullet
2 One Chance Woman jumps off speeding taxi to escape from alleged ritualistsbullet
3 Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered...bullet

Related Articles

Unfortunate Meeting Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend
'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers
Nemesis Man charged with murder for using ex for money ritual
Narrow Escape Mob frees lady from kidnappers after she entered unpainted taxi
Right On Time Timely arrival of police prevents student's killer from disposing corpse
Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter beats psychiatric doctor to coma
Terminated Mum kills daughter in her sleep because she argues too much

Metro

Man exchanges his son to pay N21,000 debt
Money Over Life Man exchanges his son to pay N21,000 debt
10-yr-old Amber Yoon thought she was going to die when bullies tried to hang her with skipping rope
Living Hard 10-yr-old girl thought she was going to die when bullies tried to hang her with skipping rope
Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife
Enjoyment Also Kills Policeman reportedly dies in his office while having sex with unofficial wife
50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush
Blames It On Satan 50-yr-old teacher fingers pupils between ages 5 and 6 in a bush