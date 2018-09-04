Observe the following to protect yourself from ritual killers.
In terms of frequency, women are often the target according to many reports in the media.
You can avoid becoming the victim by following some safety measures.
A suspected ritual killer will likely not have a vehicle with the form of the ones approved for operation by state transport ministries. When you suspect an oddity in the taxi you are about to enter, it is best to find another that makes one more comfortable.
This is not intended to insult commercial motorists but getting a driver willing to collect far lesser than the regular fare is something to pay attention to.
It might be a strategy used by suspected ritualists to get you to enter the vehicle. A lady who escaped from kidnappers is an example of such a scenario.
When you are meeting anyone from a networking site, please be sure that you know enough about them before pursuing a date especially when it is at the residence of the friend.