A security guard has been shot in the head by thieves who reportedly blew a bank open with dynamite in an armed robbery that occurred in Ekiti State.

Also, of the bank staff died in the heist which occurred on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Other people were confirmed with injuries following the incident.

There was an intense fire exchange between policemen and the robbers who escaped into the bush with their loot. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered in a statement offered by DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, a spokesperson for the state police.

“There was exchange of gunshots between the robbers and our personnel. Our men tried their best to manage the situation.

“It is true that two persons were killed during the operation. The robbery was regrettable and the death of the two persons was painful.”

According to reports, the thieves had planned to escape through the road before making for the forest.

Policemen have been assigned to guard the bank to prevent future attacks says a report by NAN.