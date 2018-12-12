news

A little over a year ago, Pulse examined the problem of depression and other mental health issues currently plaguing Nigerians as an evolving generation. The last generation underpinned the powers of mental health issues over their psyche, but it has increasingly gotten harder to underrate the effects of mental health issues.

Even mainstream media is slowly awakening to the mad possibilities; music albums like The Biggest Tree by Paybac and The Self Evaluation of Yxng Dxnzl by MI Abaga and fashion brands like The Dew Collection by Betty Irabor have all addressed mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Bodies like We Rise Initiative, Mentally Aware NG have also keenly discussed mental health issues as it should be.

Central to these discussions is the message, ‘check on your friends, because you never know who is depressed’ and we continually discountenance, or don’t really understand the weight of that message. It makes it more saddening that an unnamed Nigerian therapist, known for helping people beat depression has allegedly passed away from the weight of depression.

The story was shared by Tolu Onifade, a Nigerian Twitter user - and one of the late Doctor’s patients - via his Twitter account, @IamToluOnifade. Tolu even tweeted that the late doctor left behind a suicide note, which indicates a battle with depression.

Tolu says, “After my therapist helped me get out of depression, he committed suicide due to depression. This happened in June of this year. After my last therapy session, he said, “Tolulope, I’m going to Montreal for some weeks. I won’t be in touch with you till I’m back. If you feel the need to talk to me, talk to my assistant, he will arrange an appointment. But make sure it’s very important.

“He died a week later, he did not travel out. (Instead) wrote a letter, and OD’d on pills. No one ever thought he was in depression, he was a bundle of joy himself. You’ll always be happy around him.””

Since his first set of tweets, Tolu has since tweeted that, “Thanks to everyone that reached out through RT, Like, Reply and DM. I’m in a very good place now and the family are good too. It pains sometimes but they’ve learnt to live on. He made sure he put everything in order for the before he died. They are financially buoyant!!! THANKS!”

Please, check on your friends. In case you’re thinking about ending it, please call this numbers;

Trust me, you have a reason to live.