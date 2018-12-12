Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Therapist commits suicide after helping patient beat depression

Therapist allegedly commits suicide after helping a patient overcome depression

The therapist reportedly left a suicide note that reveals that he himself had been battling depression.

  • Published:
Therapist commits suicide after his patient beat depression play

Therapist commits suicide after helping patient beat depression

(Shutterstock)

A little over a year ago, Pulse examined the problem of depression and other mental health issues currently plaguing Nigerians as an evolving generation. The last generation underpinned the powers of mental health issues over their psyche, but it has increasingly gotten harder to underrate the effects of mental health issues.

Even mainstream media is slowly awakening to the mad possibilities; music albums like The Biggest Tree by Paybac and The Self Evaluation of Yxng Dxnzl by MI Abaga and fashion brands like The Dew Collection by Betty Irabor have all addressed mental health issues like depression and anxiety. Bodies like We Rise Initiative, Mentally Aware NG have also keenly discussed mental health issues as it should be.

Central to these discussions is the message, ‘check on your friends, because you never know who is depressed’ and we continually discountenance, or don’t really understand the weight of that message. It makes it more saddening that an unnamed Nigerian therapist, known for helping people beat depression has allegedly passed away from the weight of depression.

ALSO READ: 60 million Nigerians are at risk of depression – NOIPolls/Joy, Inc. National Report reveals

The story was shared by Tolu Onifade, a Nigerian Twitter user - and one of the late Doctor’s patients - via his Twitter account, @IamToluOnifade. Tolu even tweeted that the late doctor left behind a suicide note, which indicates a battle with depression.

Tolu says, “After my therapist helped me get out of depression, he committed suicide due to depression. This happened in June of this year. After my last therapy session, he said, “Tolulope, I’m going to Montreal for some weeks. I won’t be in touch with you till I’m back. If you feel the need to talk to me, talk to my assistant, he will arrange an appointment. But make sure it’s very important.

“He died a week later, he did not travel out. (Instead) wrote a letter, and OD’d on pills. No one ever thought he was in depression, he was a bundle of joy himself. You’ll always be happy around him.””

 

Since his first set of tweets, Tolu has since tweeted that, “Thanks to everyone that reached out through RT, Like, Reply and DM. I’m in a very good place now and the family are good too. It pains sometimes but they’ve learnt to live on. He made sure he put everything in order for the before he died. They are financially buoyant!!! THANKS!

 

Please, check on your friends. In case you’re thinking about ending it, please call this numbers;

Trust me, you have a reason to live.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Couple shamed by residents for having sex in a car (Photos)bullet
2 Chimamanda says trans-women are not womenbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Comment: Here is the problem with 'cancel culture'
Top 7 Social Media Moments of 2018 (Nigeria)
5 people we got tired of in 2018 (Nigeria)
54-yr-old Pastor arrested for raping church member's 12-yr-old twin daughters
UNAAB student dies from lack of oxygen at FMC Abeokuta
UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating

Metro

A cover to protect your legacy
A cover to protect your legacy
UNILORIN girl suspects cheating, destroys boyfriend's things
UNILORIN girl breaks her boyfriend's phone, TV and laptop over suspected cheating
A man who reportedly used a magical ring to have sex with a housemaid has been apprehended by the police.
Wife tells court how she caught her husband having sex with their housemaid
Rio Ferdinand and Guinness world record holder play football in Lagos
Rio Ferdinand and Guinness world record holder play football in Lagos
X
Advertisement