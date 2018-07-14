The story of 19-year-old doctor from Baghdad goes viral

news

19-year-old Dani Beck is currently trending on Twitter after he tweeted about being born in the middle of the Iraq war in Baghdad.

On Friday, July 13, 2018, Beck, a PhD holder in Clinical Neuroscience had responded to New York Daily News tweet on Kylie Jenner, who is on the verge of becoming a billionaire at just 19-years-old.

"19-year-old Kylie Jenner is worth $900 million and on pace to become the youngest self-made billionaire ever. What are you doing with your life?" the New York Daily News had tweeted.

Responding to the tweet, Beck wrote; "I was born in the centre of ongoing war in Baghdad, Iraq in '91 under a table in a British Red Cross building with no electricity, gas or water. Was a refugee at 4 months old and immigrant before my 1st bday. Now I'm a Clinical Neuroscience PhD hoping to use research to do good."

Beck's tweet has so far gotten 67,000 likes, 25,000 retweets and 734 comments as at Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Beck has been trying to respond to comments that have kept pouring in since his tweet.

According to his Twitter account, @_Neurotrophic_, Beck is currently in Oslo, Norway.