The award ceremony and grant presentation took place at the Mauve21 Events Centre, in the heart of the culture rich city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The glamour was on display as Season 3 of the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Youth Empowerment Initiative 2018 came to an enthralling climax.

The award ceremony and grant presentation took place at the Mauve21 Events Centre, in the heart of the culture rich city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

On the 29th of November; 27 outstanding business ideas were rewarded with varying amounts in grants, totalling 29 MILLION NAIRA.

The beneficiaries cut across states of the South- western region of the federation. International Breweries Plc KICKSTART as the initiative has been known lists its priority as empowering young people across the South west region of Nigeria.

Living up to this, it has succeeded in creating a platform that facilitates training, mentoring and reward packages.

The Organization; International Brewery Plc, a subsidiary of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewery chain has demonstrated its dedication to developing the next generation of outstanding Nigerian and African Entrepreneurs who will shape the economic and political landscape of their home countries.

This is why IBPlc KICKSTART is empowering these entrepreneurs through its foundation.

In his speech, the Country Legal & Corporate Affairs Director for International Breweries Plc / AB InBev, Nigeria; Otunba Micheal Daramola said- “this crop of entrepreneurs will contribute to the needed economic growth that will change the face of the southwest region, Nigeria and Continent in the coming years”.

He also added that “This empowerment comes with huge responsibilities and the 27 KICKSTART beneficiaries should maximize the opportunity handed to them”.

For the beneficiaries, the empowerment will further boost their determination to be better entrepreneurs. In a Reverting and soul searching speech by the Special Guest of Honor, Chief Babajide AGBEJA,

He boldly stated that “continuity and hard work should be the backbone of any civilization that will excel.” He also went ahead to mention how the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Youth Empowerment Initiative since its commencement in 2015, has received accolades for empowering 76 young businesses, and its ability to bring stakeholders, government officials captains of industry and other guests under one roof.

He was full of praise for the organization and went ahead to ask that more should be done to reach more young entrepreneurs in the region.

This year’s Awards Ceremony wasn’t without its characteristic flamboyant nature. The event saw rich cultural act performances and guests treated to the best of hospitality from the host organization International Brewery Plc.

The whole event was fast-paced and engaging as the MC`s got the show moving and guests got to see various facets that make the BRAND, International Breweries Plc tick.

The event also witnessed the formal inauguration of the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Entrepreneurs Forum. The idea behind this is getting entrepreneurs together, finding synergies and creating a Tribe where they co-exist.

The main aim is to engage them as much as possible while exploiting on specified channels of publicity to create the needed impact by targeting the right audience.

In her Vote of Thanks and Closing speech, The Corporate Affairs Manager for International Breweries Plc / AB InBev, Mrs Folashade Omole, showed much appreciation to the audience and everyone that made the season long event a success.

She emphasized on the need to build and sustain, making important references to the need for continuity. Special recognition was shown to the KICKSTART Foundation members and Panel of Judges that saw to the detailed selection of the finalists.

KICKSTART Foundation Committee Members:

1. Professor Olu Odeyemi

2. Elder Femi Adelowokan

3. Mrs Yemisi Okunmadewa

4. Mrs Folashade Omole

5. Otunba Michael Daramola (Chairman of the Committee and (L&CAD, IBPlc / AB InBev).

List Of Judges

These are the Judges:

1. Mr Makanjuola Ojewunmi

2. Dr Isaac Abereijo

3. Mrs Harriet Amale

4. Prince Tunde Ponle

5. Engr Mrs Olu Maduka

A special recognition and vote of thanks was also directed at Annabelle Degroot (Managing Director, International Breweries Plc / AB InBev).

The Chairman of the Day, Chief Adebayo Akande, Maye Olubadan of Ibadan was also recognized for his huge support towards the KICKSTART Initiative.

Also, the facilitating Agencies that managed the entire project; St. Johns Consulting and GRIND Concept were not left out.

The Award ceremony came to close with winners taking a new leap of faith whilst anticipation is built for the coming Season 4 in 2019.

List of winners of Season 3 IBPLC Kickstart Grant

S/N

APPLICANTS NAME

NAME OF BUSINESS

 

 

 

1

Olanrewaju (Ajayi) Tolulope Olutoyin

Fashion Designing

 

 

 

2

Ajayi Oluwatimilehin Eni-Ibukun

Bee Keeping and Honey Processing

 

 

 

3

Oduala Adejumoke Temitope

Sheep and Goat Farming

 

 

 

4

Jamiu Ridwan Babatunde

Plantain Farming

 

 

 

5

Oke Olayinka Adesoji

Animal Feed Production and Vetenary

 

 

 

6

Omotoso Samuel Tope

Poultry,Catfish and Animal Feeds

 

 

 

7

Balogun Temitayo Mary

Fashion Designing

 

 

 

8

Adesina Eniola Tolulope

Photography

 

 

 

9

Banji Abisola Olaitan

Fashion Designing

 

 

 

10

Oladosu Sefiyat Dasola

Organic Hair Product

 

 

 

11

Dauda Saidat Omowumi

Food Processor

 

 

 

12

Shobowale Abayomi Isaac

Decorations and Events

 

 

 

13

Alabi Olufunke Oyedara

Dietary Consultation

 

 

 

14

Oke Ayoleke Zulukorinaeni

Fish farming

 

 

 

15

Kolawole Elizabeth Olusade

Catering Services

 

 

 

16

Adefirantan Eunice Anuoluwapo

Shoe and Bag Making

 

 

 

17

Ajisope Iwalewa Joshua

Food Processing and Agriculture

 

 

 

18

Fagbamila Oluwatunmise Esther

Event Decoration and Management

 

 

 

19

Isola Mobolaji Kehinde

Bag Designing

 

 

 

20

Oguntoye Tosin Onaolapo

Fashion Designing

 

 

 

 

21

Ayobami Fatokun

Poultry Farming

 

 

 

22

Ayodele Tolulope Oluwatosin

Internet Service Provider

 

 

 

23

Oloowokere Ifeoluwa Dara

Production of Travelling Bags etc

 

 

 

24

Fadare Abiola Oluyemi

Fashion Accessories

25

Olamigoke Moyinoluwa

Fashion Designing and Fashion School

 

 

 

26

Oketade Alaba Ebenezer

Piggery

 

 

 

27

Oyewumi Bolanle

Fashion Designing

 

 

 

 

 

