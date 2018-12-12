The award ceremony and grant presentation took place at the Mauve21 Events Centre, in the heart of the culture rich city of Ibadan, Oyo State.
The award ceremony and grant presentation took place at the Mauve21 Events Centre, in the heart of the culture rich city of Ibadan, Oyo State.
On the 29th of November; 27 outstanding business ideas were rewarded with varying amounts in grants, totalling 29 MILLION NAIRA.
The beneficiaries cut across states of the South- western region of the federation. International Breweries Plc KICKSTART as the initiative has been known lists its priority as empowering young people across the South west region of Nigeria.
Living up to this, it has succeeded in creating a platform that facilitates training, mentoring and reward packages.
The Organization; International Brewery Plc, a subsidiary of AB InBev, the world’s largest brewery chain has demonstrated its dedication to developing the next generation of outstanding Nigerian and African Entrepreneurs who will shape the economic and political landscape of their home countries.
This is why IBPlc KICKSTART is empowering these entrepreneurs through its foundation.
In his speech, the Country Legal & Corporate Affairs Director for International Breweries Plc / AB InBev, Nigeria; Otunba Micheal Daramola said- “this crop of entrepreneurs will contribute to the needed economic growth that will change the face of the southwest region, Nigeria and Continent in the coming years”.
He also added that “This empowerment comes with huge responsibilities and the 27 KICKSTART beneficiaries should maximize the opportunity handed to them”.
For the beneficiaries, the empowerment will further boost their determination to be better entrepreneurs. In a Reverting and soul searching speech by the Special Guest of Honor, Chief Babajide AGBEJA,
He boldly stated that “continuity and hard work should be the backbone of any civilization that will excel.” He also went ahead to mention how the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Youth Empowerment Initiative since its commencement in 2015, has received accolades for empowering 76 young businesses, and its ability to bring stakeholders, government officials captains of industry and other guests under one roof.
He was full of praise for the organization and went ahead to ask that more should be done to reach more young entrepreneurs in the region.
This year’s Awards Ceremony wasn’t without its characteristic flamboyant nature. The event saw rich cultural act performances and guests treated to the best of hospitality from the host organization International Brewery Plc.
The whole event was fast-paced and engaging as the MC`s got the show moving and guests got to see various facets that make the BRAND, International Breweries Plc tick.
The event also witnessed the formal inauguration of the International Breweries Plc KICKSTART Entrepreneurs Forum. The idea behind this is getting entrepreneurs together, finding synergies and creating a Tribe where they co-exist.
The main aim is to engage them as much as possible while exploiting on specified channels of publicity to create the needed impact by targeting the right audience.
In her Vote of Thanks and Closing speech, The Corporate Affairs Manager for International Breweries Plc / AB InBev, Mrs Folashade Omole, showed much appreciation to the audience and everyone that made the season long event a success.
She emphasized on the need to build and sustain, making important references to the need for continuity. Special recognition was shown to the KICKSTART Foundation members and Panel of Judges that saw to the detailed selection of the finalists.
1. Professor Olu Odeyemi
2. Elder Femi Adelowokan
3. Mrs Yemisi Okunmadewa
4. Mrs Folashade Omole
5. Otunba Michael Daramola (Chairman of the Committee and (L&CAD, IBPlc / AB InBev).
List Of Judges
These are the Judges:
1. Mr Makanjuola Ojewunmi
2. Dr Isaac Abereijo
3. Mrs Harriet Amale
4. Prince Tunde Ponle
5. Engr Mrs Olu Maduka
A special recognition and vote of thanks was also directed at Annabelle Degroot (Managing Director, International Breweries Plc / AB InBev).
The Chairman of the Day, Chief Adebayo Akande, Maye Olubadan of Ibadan was also recognized for his huge support towards the KICKSTART Initiative.
Also, the facilitating Agencies that managed the entire project; St. Johns Consulting and GRIND Concept were not left out.
The Award ceremony came to close with winners taking a new leap of faith whilst anticipation is built for the coming Season 4 in 2019.
S/N
APPLICANTS NAME
NAME OF BUSINESS
1
Olanrewaju (Ajayi) Tolulope Olutoyin
Fashion Designing
2
Ajayi Oluwatimilehin Eni-Ibukun
Bee Keeping and Honey Processing
3
Oduala Adejumoke Temitope
Sheep and Goat Farming
4
Jamiu Ridwan Babatunde
Plantain Farming
5
Oke Olayinka Adesoji
Animal Feed Production and Vetenary
6
Omotoso Samuel Tope
Poultry,Catfish and Animal Feeds
7
Balogun Temitayo Mary
Fashion Designing
8
Adesina Eniola Tolulope
Photography
9
Banji Abisola Olaitan
Fashion Designing
10
Oladosu Sefiyat Dasola
Organic Hair Product
11
Dauda Saidat Omowumi
Food Processor
12
Shobowale Abayomi Isaac
Decorations and Events
13
Alabi Olufunke Oyedara
Dietary Consultation
14
Oke Ayoleke Zulukorinaeni
Fish farming
15
Kolawole Elizabeth Olusade
Catering Services
16
Adefirantan Eunice Anuoluwapo
Shoe and Bag Making
17
Ajisope Iwalewa Joshua
Food Processing and Agriculture
18
Fagbamila Oluwatunmise Esther
Event Decoration and Management
19
Isola Mobolaji Kehinde
Bag Designing
20
Oguntoye Tosin Onaolapo
Fashion Designing
21
Ayobami Fatokun
Poultry Farming
22
Ayodele Tolulope Oluwatosin
Internet Service Provider
23
Oloowokere Ifeoluwa Dara
Production of Travelling Bags etc
24
Fadare Abiola Oluyemi
Fashion Accessories
25
Olamigoke Moyinoluwa
Fashion Designing and Fashion School
26
Oketade Alaba Ebenezer
Piggery
27
Oyewumi Bolanle
Fashion Designing
This is a featured post.