Official statement from Terragon on offensive tweet on client’s Twitter handle

Statement from Terragon on offensive tweet on client’s Twitter handle

  Published:
(Terragon)

Hello readers, my name is Oduntan Odubanjo, the Commercial Director of Terragon Ltd, managers of @GuinnessNGR Twitter handle. 

I hereby apologise without reserve for the offensive tweet earlier sent in error from the Guinness Nigeria Twitter handle to @Johannxs.

This message has absolutely nothing to do with Guinness Nigeria and was not sent or authorised by the Company.

This is a full and unreserved apology to @Johannxs for the unwarranted message and also to our client, Guinness Nigeria, for the embarrassment caused by this matter. 

The offending tweet was sent entirely in error by a team member who will have no further access to the Guinness Nigeria account.

Please be assured that appropriate learnings have been taken from this incident and proper internal measures are being taken to address this incident.  

We thank you for your acceptance of these sincere regrets and apologies. 

Terragon Limited.

 

