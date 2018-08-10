Teenager kills parents after searching online for how to go about it

news

A 15-year-old girl in Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America, has shot dead her parents, Kinderly Holmes and Brian Star, after searching online for how to go about it.

The teenager has been identified as Daejona Holmes, the only daughter of 37-year-old Kinderly Holmes and 38-year-old Brian Starr.

Police say Daejona had called 911 to report the murder of her parents claiming they were shot during a robbery.

How Daejona killed her parents

According to the police, Daejona confessed to killing both parents contrary to her first statement when she called 911.

Local stations reported that authorities disclosed that the teenager searched online for scary movies where kids kill parents before she killed her parents.

Daejona reportedly carried out the sad act in their Kansas City home earlier.

Officers, who arrived the scene after Daejona's call found her mother dead in a bedroom upstairs while her father was found on the floor next to the front door.

However, coroners revealed that while Daejona's mum died from a single gunshot to the stomach, her dad was been shot three times - once in the mouth and twice in the torso.

Daejona, whose arrest was announced by Jackson County prosecutors, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, single count of tampering with physical evidence, and armed criminal action.

Lil Uzi's rap songs influenced Daejona's actions

Reports also said Daejona's decision to kill her parents might not be unconnected with the influence of young US rapper, Lil Uzi.

According to a criminal complaint against the teenager, she had saved rap music lyrics from Lil Uzi about wanting her father dead.

Also discovered by the police was a video on the teenager's phone showing her dancing in her bedroom and listening to Lil Uzi's music while holding a handgun.