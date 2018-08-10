Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Teenager kills parents after searching online for how to go about it

Sad Teenager shoots dead parents after searching for how to go about it

Police authorities disclosed that the teenager searched online for scary movies where kids kill parents before she killed her parents.

  • Published:
Teenager kills parents after searching for how to go about it play

Police authorities disclosed that the teenager searched online for scary movies where kids kill parents before she killed her parents.

(New Indian Express )

A 15-year-old girl in Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America, has shot dead her parents, Kinderly Holmes and Brian Star, after searching online for how to go about it.

The teenager has been identified as Daejona Holmes, the only daughter of 37-year-old Kinderly Holmes and 38-year-old Brian Starr.

Police say Daejona had called 911 to report the murder of her parents claiming they were shot during a robbery.

play 15-year-old Daejona Holmes (Linda Ikeji Blog)

 

How Daejona killed her parents

According to the police, Daejona confessed to killing both parents contrary to her first statement when she called 911.

Local stations reported that authorities disclosed that the teenager searched online for scary movies where kids kill parents before she killed her parents.

ALSO READ: New Jersey teenager slaughters parents and sibling with rifle

Daejona reportedly carried out the sad act in their Kansas City home earlier.

play Late Kinderly Holmes (Linda Ikeji Blog)

 

Officers, who arrived the scene after Daejona's call found her mother dead in a bedroom upstairs while her father was found on the floor next to the front door.

However, coroners revealed that while Daejona's mum died from a single gunshot to the stomach, her dad was been shot three times - once in the mouth and twice in the torso.

Daejona, whose arrest was announced by Jackson County prosecutors, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, single count of tampering with physical evidence, and armed criminal action.

Lil Uzi's rap songs influenced Daejona's actions

Reports also said Daejona's decision to kill her parents might not be unconnected with the influence of young US rapper, Lil Uzi.

According to a criminal complaint against the teenager, she had  saved rap music lyrics from Lil Uzi about wanting her father dead.

Also discovered by the police was a video on the teenager's phone showing her dancing in her bedroom and listening to Lil Uzi's music while holding a handgun.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mental Case Alleged killer of ex-Deputy Governor of Ondo's daughter...bullet
2 Quickie Crazy couple enjoy quick sex while waiting for order in eaterybullet
3 Spiritual ritual Woman dies in coffin she was sleeping in during...bullet

Related Articles

All Alone Dead parents expose little boy to be recruited by big time robbers
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Gang War Nigerian teenager shot dead at UK cinema
London Stabbings How gang violence in UK is taking the lives of young Nigerians
Resigns Teen swallows mosquito killer after parents reject her pregnancy
Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber
Beast Of No Training Tout stabs tricycle rider over N200
Suicide Man duped of N30m jumps from 5th floor of Ibadan's UCH
Dr. Andreas Niederbichler Star surgeon goes viral after lover dies sucking cocaine off his private part
All For Love Heartbroken student wills bank account to bae who cheated on him, then kills himself

Metro

Auto crash claims 5 people on Zaria-Kaduna expressway
FRSC Accident claims 5 in Kogi
20 Primary school pupils beat up head teacher over allegations
Incredible 20 Primary school pupils beat up head teacher over allegations
From Right - Union Bank’s Group Head, Retail Banking Abuja, Helen Okeme; Customer, Osarhiemen Amadusa; Head, Elite and Royalty Banking, Chioma Nwokike and Customer, Anne Obozua at the Bank’s Lifestyle master class organized for its Elite Banking customers.
Customer Appreciation Union Bank introduces elite experience
Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday
Tragedy Nigerian student stabbed to death on his birthday