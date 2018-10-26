news

Having and caring for a child can be hard when you are young and feeling helpless. It’s worse when you feel like your own child prevents you from living better, with more freedom.

That said, some people are just selfish and psychotic, and this looks the case with Jenna Folwell, a 19-year old mother from Maricopa County, Arizona

According to Chandler Police, Folwell seemed to have drowned her own four-week-old baby, Rainer. The four-week-old was found dead, wrapped in a black duffel bag in Folwell’s apartment in Chandler, Arizona.

Yesterday, October 25, 2018, she was charged with first-degree murder, as Chandler Police announced via their Twitter Page, @ChandlerPolice, “The mother of the deceased baby from yesterday afternoon’s death investigation has been identified as 19yoa Jenna Folwell. Jenna was booked into the Maricopa County Jail overnight on one count of 1st Degree Murder.”

Her complaint

But before then, the case had been a little complicated. Folwell had called Chandler Police on Wednesday that her baby had been snatched at the park on Wednesday. She claimed that she was trying to put Rainer in a car seat when someone put a bag over her head and kidnapped Rainer.

This sent the police on a wild goose chase from which they found nothing. They then proceeded to search her house, where they found young Rainer, wrapped in a black duffel bag. Folwell was immediately arrested as the only suspect in the matter.

The Police released the following statement, “Today a 19yoa female called @ChandlerPolice to report her 4-week-old son had been abducted from Brooks Crossing Park. The child was found dead inside the mother’s apartment. The mother is the only suspect & the abduction claim was not credible.”

ALSO READ: Babysitter accused of killing a baby smiles in her mugshot

Folwell’s different accounts to the Police upon arrest

When she was arrested, Jenna Folwell changed her story, admitting the kidnapping story was a lie. She claims she was taking a bath when and fainted, that when she woke up, she found her baby face down in the bathtub, not breathing.

Folwell also admitted putting Rainer in a black duffel bag and then called the Police after she drove to the park. Upon getting search warrants for her properties, they took her phone and found Google searches like, how long it takes to drown a baby and why parents kill their babies.

Upon questioning, Police say Folwell admitted to the google searches and how she brought her baby into the bathtub, letting go and drowning him for about a minute, before bringing him out to give him CPR. He had however died by then.

She claims she drowned him so she wouldn’t hear him cry while also admitting to putting him in a duffel bag and driving to the park because she felt bad.

Rainer’s father the baby’s father 19-year old Eric Canku told ABC15, ”I will never get to have any firsts with my son… I won’t be able to watch him play catch or go fishing. I won’t be able to even take him to school.

“She took away my life with Rainer the moment she took his life… She could have reached out to me or my family and we would have taken sole custody.”

Little Rainer could have been anything in life.