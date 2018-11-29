Teenage brothers arrested with 10-yr-old boy's head in Lagos

news

Nigerian news circles are still reeling from the madness at Delta State University, including the one surrounding Elozino Ogege. Then we got hit by the sheer atrocious year-ending news yet. Two teenage brothers have been caught with a 10-year-old boy’s head.

The brothers; 18-year-old Ayodeji Obadimeji and 19-year-old Saheed Oladimeji were arrested by members of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Command who paraded them holding what they were caught with; a human head, belonging to 10-year-old Joseph Makinde who had gone missing around Tunde Balogun street, Shepati area of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

According to Daily Post Nigeria, the siblings have confessed to their crimes and have told policemen that committed the atrocity for N200K after they were contracted by one Sodiq Abefe, to get a human head.

The brothers confessed that on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, the brothers orchestrated the terrible act by sending young Makinde to buy them a bottle of drink in order to get him alone, kill him and cut his head. The brothers, however, had different accounts on how they killed the young boy.

One of them claims they hit the boy on the head with an object from which he slumped before they cut his head, the other claims that they strangled the boy before cutting his head.

Speaking on the arrest of the suspects, Spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, CSP Chike Oti says, “On November 27, 2018, at about 8.30pm, a team of Anti-kidnapping personnel of the Lagos State Police Command on routine patrol between Ajah/Epe Expressway, apprehended the duo in possession of fresh human head.

“The torso has been recovered from an uncompleted building located at Shapati and effort is being made to arrest the said Sodiq Abefe who allegedly contracted the duo to commit the heinous crime.“

