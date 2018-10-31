Teenage black girl says she's white and she hates black people

news

In the early hours of October 25, 2018, the internet broke and news started circling that black people might have found a bigger punching bag than Candace Owens in a 16-year old girl named Treasure.

Treasure is a black girl for all intent and purposes, with skin as black as the next guy’s, but for some reason, she has gone on the show, Dr. Phil and said that she feels white and not black. She also says she hates black people.

In the now viral video, Treasure, whose mother came on the show with her calls black people names and says they act criminal. She is a white supremacist born in a black skin. She says she does not feel black and refutes any claim that thinks her, “delusional.”

She feels she’s better than black people because she operates on a higher intellectual level.

Her Mother also says Treasure has been like this since she was a child, says she has the Klu Klux Klan (KKK)on speed dial and visits their website.

It is a real life representation of the season one Episode, Trans-Racial from Childish Gambino’s hit TV Show, Atlanta where a teenage black man said he felt like and lived like a 35-year old white male, much to the dismay of lead character Paper Boi on the fictional TV show, Montage.

It is also very familiar with the case of Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who pretended to be black.

On her mother, she says, “I know I’m white. She might not know that I’m white, I know I’m white. I can feel it through my veins, I can feel it through my blood. I tell my mom, I’ll never be like those negros.”

As the video opens, Treasure says, “I know a lot of people take issues with my beliefs; I’m white. I’m a Caucasian because everything about me is different from an African-American.”

She says she has naturally straight hair that doesn’t require a weave, that her nose is small, her ears are big and that her lips are a perfect size.

She continues that black people are ghetto and says, “When it comes to black people, I think they’re all ugly, and I have nothing in common with them.” She also says that her figure is like Kim Kardashian whom she considers a role model.

To further her story, Treasure says, “When I think about African-Americans, I want to ask them what is wrong with them. They’re really dangerous. If an African-America is on the same street as I am, I’ll cross the street to avoid their chaotic, thuggish way.

“When I wake up in the morning, I just have such a great life, and my hair is so perfect, my skin isn’t ugly, and I’m not fat also, which is also a really African-American thing.”

A licensed Atlanta Life Coach named Spirit blames Treasure's mother whom she thinks probably indulged Treasure earlier on in her life by telling her she was white, probably because she married a white man. Spirit says Treasure’s mother might have told her too late that she was actually black and not white, which caused an identity crisis.

Spirit says, “We have issues around culture, we have issues around class, we have issues around racial identity, and we have issues around self-esteem. It’s not that she hates Black people; it’s that she hates herself, and she wants her old life back.”

ALSO READ: Should jobs and employment be based on merit or diversity?

When Dr. Phil tries to differentiate race from ethnicity, Treasure says that she knows she is white and she can feel it through her veins and blood that she is white.

Apparently, her mother had married a White man after she had her, and that might have done something to her mental state.

Just when we thought Dr. Phil couldn't top the controversial Bhad Bhabie - real name, Danielle Bregoli episode of the viral, "Catch me outside, how bout that?" quote, where Bregoli challenged Dr. Phil's audience to a fight, he brought us Treasure.