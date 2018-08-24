TEDxLagos Bankole Wellington, others deliver inspiring talks

news

The much anticipated TEDxLagos event tagged ‘Spotlight’ took place recently at the Agip Hall of the MUSON Centre in Onikan, Lagos.

TEDx is a global platform created in the spirit of TED’s mission, “ideas worth sharing”. The TEDxLagos event was a celebration of brilliant ideas and inspiring talks organised by members of the TEDxLagos team led by Mercy Akamo, organiser/ licensee of TEDxLagos. The event had Michael Ryan who heads Global Partnerships at TED in attendance.

The interesting line-up of speakers included former Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Olasupo Sasore; popular performer, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W; Medical Thought Leader, Clare Omatseye and CEO of 9Mobile, Boye Olusanya.

Other prominent attendees included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Union Bank, Emeka Emuwa, the Bank’s Head of Corporate Communication and Marketing, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem and other Senior Executives of the Bank. Also in attendance was Claire Wathen, Community Manager at Skoll Foundation, co-sponsors of the event.

As part of the line-up, there were performances by Dream Catchers, a children’s dance crew and Femi Leye, Afro-jazz guitarist & vocalist.

A major highlight of the day was the Next100 workshop organised by Union Bank. This was an interactive session to discuss the recently unveiled ‘Next100 Fund idea’; an initiative to galvanise definite action by private sector participants and Nigerian citizens at large towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), placing the country on an accelerated path to development and prosperity.

The day-long event came to a close with a cocktail and networking session for members of the TEDx community, sponsors, speakers and guests.

Speaking about the event, the Mr. Emuwa said:

“Union Bank is pleased to be a principal partner of this year’s TEDxLagos event. Widely recognised as an initiative synonymous with sharing and inspiring great ideas, we identified the TEDxLagos initiative as one that will amplify our efforts to encourage private sector participation for the achievement of Nigeria’s economic and social advancement.

We are excited by the innovative ideas and potential partnerships that emerged as a result of today’s sessions.”

Union Bank’s partnership with TEDxLagos reiterates its continued commitment to innovation, creativity and support for Nigeria’s growth.

The Bank continues to focus on maintaining its leading position as a socially driven and responsible corporate organisation.The Bank recently released the second edition of its Citizenship, Sustainability and Innovation (CSI) report, a compendium which outlines the impact Union Bank has made within its host communities and its commitment to its customers and other stakeholders.

It also emphasizes the bank’s vision to inspire a future where private sector participants are committed drivers of the nation’s sustainable development.

