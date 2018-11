news

From the flashing bulbs on the red carpet kicking things off to its creative booth showcasing some of its most breath-taking smartphones, TECNO mobile was actively involved in this year’s edition of the LFW, highlighting the role and importance mobile technology plays in fashion.

Celebrities who made it a mission to be at the TECNO booth include former BBNaija house mates, Tobi Bakare and Uriel Oputa, Mai Atafo, Ozina Anumudu, Derenle Edun, Eki Ogunbor, Ese Amros, Celebrity DJ Sosse, Powede Eniola Awujo and many others.

Experience LFW 2018 through the eyes of TECNO Mobile.

This is s a featured post