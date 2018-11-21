Tecno Mobile announces Camon 11 Pro, 24MP clear selfie phone with AI technology

news

Global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile announces new smartphones CAMON 11 and CAMON 11 PRO for bright and clear selfies with high quality. The novelties will join the popular CAMON series, which already includes CAMON X and CAMON CM models, and will delight all fans of the self-portrait genre.

The CAMON 11 duoutilizes improved AI technology for selfie photography in addition to many more AI-powered operational features. Together with the super Notch Screen and upgraded multi-tasking software, CAMON 11 and CAMON 11 PRO offer consumers a better user experience. The two devices were launched at a glamorous event on the 19th of November, 2018 at the prestigious Oriental Hotel.

TECNO CAMON 11 devices are created for young people who follow the latest technological trends. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms built into the smartphones are capable of doing a lot of things that previously seemed to be impossible and take the next CAMON representatives to a new level of mobile gadgets. The event was graced by celebrity friends of TECNO mobile, top dealers of TECNO smartphones, representatives of bluechip media houses and government officials.

According to Luke Pam, Brand Manager TECNO Nigeria, 'The revolutionary AI technology embedded in the CAMON 11 PRO and CAMON 11’s camera will elevate the smartphone selfie experience. Selfie-lovers will enjoy the high-end 24 or 16-megapixel front camera, which has advanced and intelligent features based on artificial intelligence. AI-technology smartly allows you to create high-quality self-portraits with natural skin color by optimizing the image, thereby achieving brighter colours and sharp contours.'

AI Technology Captures More Beauty of You

New AI technology advances include more accurate facial recognition capability. CAMON 11 and CAMON 11 PRO camerasareable to improve self-portraits with the help of AI Beauty by recognizing up to 240points on the face of the subject, delivering better beautification effects no matter the gender or age, and enabling self-learning capabilities based on user preferences, plus other added fun features.

It also supports Face Unlock option and is equipped with its own powerful AI adjustable front LED flashlights, which allows to get beautiful and realistic photos with a certain flash level customized for you.

Taking selfies has never been better, thanks to the advanced 16 MPfront camera for the CAMON 11 and 24 MP for the CAMON 11 PRO. These front cameras have the widest dynamic range due to the AI feature in HDR mode, guaranteeing perfect shots in any light. In low light conditions, the camera takes several pictures at once, combining them into one clear shot, which guarantees accurate detail processing and eliminates the problem of image blur.

AI is also able to automatically recognize scenes and adapt to shooting conditions, as well as select the optimal parameters for a wide variety of shooting modes from sports to portrait.

The dual camera is designed for impressive shots to gain popularity in social networks. Night shooting mode is also based on AI-technology and provides high detail photos, even in conditions of limited lighting.

6GB RAM + 64GB ROM

Set the pace with the new CAMON 11 PRO, powered by a ground-breaking6GB RAM and 2.0 GHz Octa-Coreprocessor, taking your “speed” to the next level. Feel free to watch your favorite videos, download content, play games, and with the help of machine learning technology, CAMON 11 and CAMON 11 PRO are able to accelerate the game and put the phone into anti-disturb mode for users, which will bring a more immersive gaming experience.

More Fun with Animoji

Animoji combines human expressions with 3D virtual expressions through Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and creates dynamic cartoon images in keyboard, which is embedded in the typewriting and allows for usage in all major instant messengers and social networks -Facebook Messenger, Twitter, Google+, Hangouts, WhatsApp, Telegram, Skype, etc. Animated emoji reads facial movements and recreates them, makingchattingwith friends so much more fun!

Put Your Favorite Apps at Your Fingertips

The HiOS software is intelligent enough to recognize your favorite appsand have them open in just 0.3s through your different fingerprints. One can set up “Google + Facebook + YouTube” to open using your forefinger print oraccess “Instagram + Google Map + Snapchat“via your mid-finger print, all at your personalized convenience.

Call Recording by Fingerprint

Conversations embody our relationships, fuel career growth, offer evidence for justice, and more. From helping us keep alive the memory of loved ones, to keeping records of legal discussions, conducting interviews or even making customer service calls, the CAMON 11 or CAMON 11 PRO makes recording calls a breeze. By just a simple tap of the fingerprint scanner, the call will be recorded immediately.

Camon11 Dubai & Seychelles Tour

To make its entrance into the Nigerian Market more memorable, the TECNO Camon 11 will be taking Nigerians on an all expense trip to Dubai and Seychelles to experience the wonders of these countries and the camera quality of the Camon 11. To participate in the TECNO Camon 11 #24MPAIClearSelfie Challenge.

1. Take a selfie that can qualify you to model 24 MP Clear Selfie Camon 11 Pro

2. Post on your social media with #24MPAIClearSelfie and #Camon11DubaiSeychellesTour.

Every week, 4 pictures will qualify as finalists and at the end of the campaign 2 winners will emerge Online. Visit http://bit.ly/24MPAIClearSelfie for more details

The new TECNO Camon 11 and 11 Pro are available in three colours- Aqua Blue and Midnight Black and can be purchased from any smartphone store nationwide.

