Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Teacher in need of deliverance caught in an attempt to rape pupil

Teacher in need of deliverance reportedly caught in an attempt to rape pupil

The mother of a rape suspect has asked for his freedom to help him get deliverance from the menace he has become.

  • Published:
Teacher in need of deliverance reportedly caught in an attempt to rape pupil play

The police have insisted on holding to a rape suspect after a request by his mum asking for him to be released for spiritual deliverance.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

In Delta State, a 35-year-old teacher Lori Tuoyo, has been apprehended by the police for attempting to rape a pupil reportedly 6 years old.

The incident is confirmed by an activist Joe Isreal according to many reports. Tuoyo is alleged to have taken the victim to an empty classroom where he planned to have her violated.

According to more reports, the pupil's family learned about the incident and reported to the school where the suspect teaches.

ALSO READ: Woman reportedly strips naked in public to show scars from when she was gang raped

Lori Tuoyo reportedly confirmed that he abused the victim who sustained an injury in her private part when the teacher tried to have sex with her. He quickly dismissed her when he footsteps approaching the classroom.

His mother tells the police that her son is known for similar incidents and requested that he is released for deliverance. Law enforcement insist on reforming Tuoyo in a correctional facility.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Related Articles

Female underwear recovered from 'one-chance' operators
65-yr-old man in court for raping 9-yr-old girl several times
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man stripped naked and banished from community for disrespecting king [Video]

Metro

Access Bank supports the best of African art
Access Bank supports the best of African art
Anger, criticism and outrage as 13-yr-old boxer dies in ring
Citizens protest as 13-yr-old boxer dies in ring
University expels Nigerian singer caught with 80 wraps of weed
Nigerian singer expelled from Church-owned University after being caught with 80 wraps of marijuana
Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video)
'Shayo na bastard' Drunk Nigerian man says alcoholics are unfortunate (Video)
X
Advertisement