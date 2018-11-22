Pulse.ng logo
Taxi driver strips in front of airport crowd to protest car seizure

A trouser hangs loosely around a man's waist as he protested in front of an airport crowd the confiscation of his vehicle.

  • Published:
A taxi driver looks like a villain as he expects his vehicle to be returned to him.

Protesting the seizure of his car, a taxi driver strips in front a crowd at the airport in Lagos.

In a video he is seen bare-chested while his trouser hangs loosely around his waist.

ALSO READ: Man strips naked to prevent tricycle from being damaged by policeman [Video]

One of the vehicle tyres is held with a clamp and unable to move.

According to a social media post, the driver has been fined a sum of N50,000 for his action picking a passenger in a manner that conflicts against regulations.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

